Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson.

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to lead the Mustangs past Chaparral 20-4.

— Colten Hartgroves, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Eagles roll past Sunrise Mountain 14-0.

— Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Patriots nabbed an early lead and held on for a 6-3 win over Centennial.

— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Crusaders scored seven runs in the sixth inning to rally for an 8-5 win over Palo Verde.

— Tate Southisene, Basic: The junior went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 14-6 victory over Spring Valley.

Softball

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and the Longhorns scored seven runs in the sixth inning to beat Pine View (Utah) 9-7.

— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored in every inning to beat Green Valley 15-4.

— Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 7-2 victory over Liberty.

— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior struck out nine while tossing a complete-game four-hitter in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over Centennial.

Boys volleyball

— Jack Cox, Durango: The sophomore collected 10 kills and six digs to help the Trailblazers beat Sierra Vista 25-21, 25-21, 27-25.

— Crew Howard, Eldorado: The junior logged 26 assists in the Sundevils’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Basic.

— Jaxon Leavitt, Arbor View: The senior had 30 assists, seven digs and two aces in the Aggies’ 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 13-25, 15-12 loss to Coronado.

— Atlys Tapusoa, Legacy: The junior finished with seven kills and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 win over Doral Academy.

— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior racked up 56 assists and 25 digs as the Gators outlasted Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 14, Spring Valley 6

Boulder City 14, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 7, Arbor View 5

Faith Lutheran 8, Palo Verde 5

Huntington Beach (Calif.) 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Legacy 13, Pine View (Utah) 3

Liberty 6, Centennial 3

Mater East 9, Canyon Springs 3

Mojave 9, Democracy Prep 8

Shadow Ridge 5, Foothill 4

SLAM Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2

The Meadows 20, Chaparral 4

Softball

Arbor View 15, Green Valley 4

Legacy 9, Pine View (Utah) 7

Palo Verde 2, Centennial 0

Shadow Ridge 7, Liberty 2

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Eldorado 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 2

Del Sol 3, Chaparral 0

Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Mojave 3, Bonanza 0

