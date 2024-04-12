70°F
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Shadow Ridge and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley rallies past Shadow Ridge in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
‘Doesn’t seem fair’: Parents seek answers after Basic coach’s dismissal
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
No. 3 Tech routs No. 4 Cheyenne in baseball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2024 - 9:56 pm
 

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to lead the Mustangs past Chaparral 20-4.

— Colten Hartgroves, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Eagles roll past Sunrise Mountain 14-0.

— Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Patriots nabbed an early lead and held on for a 6-3 win over Centennial.

— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Crusaders scored seven runs in the sixth inning to rally for an 8-5 win over Palo Verde.

— Tate Southisene, Basic: The junior went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 14-6 victory over Spring Valley.

Softball

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and the Longhorns scored seven runs in the sixth inning to beat Pine View (Utah) 9-7.

— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored in every inning to beat Green Valley 15-4.

— Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 7-2 victory over Liberty.

— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior struck out nine while tossing a complete-game four-hitter in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over Centennial.

Boys volleyball

— Jack Cox, Durango: The sophomore collected 10 kills and six digs to help the Trailblazers beat Sierra Vista 25-21, 25-21, 27-25.

— Crew Howard, Eldorado: The junior logged 26 assists in the Sundevils’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Basic.

— Jaxon Leavitt, Arbor View: The senior had 30 assists, seven digs and two aces in the Aggies’ 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 13-25, 15-12 loss to Coronado.

— Atlys Tapusoa, Legacy: The junior finished with seven kills and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 win over Doral Academy.

— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior racked up 56 assists and 25 digs as the Gators outlasted Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 14, Spring Valley 6

Boulder City 14, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 7, Arbor View 5

Faith Lutheran 8, Palo Verde 5

Huntington Beach (Calif.) 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Legacy 13, Pine View (Utah) 3

Liberty 6, Centennial 3

Mater East 9, Canyon Springs 3

Mojave 9, Democracy Prep 8

Shadow Ridge 5, Foothill 4

SLAM Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2

The Meadows 20, Chaparral 4

Softball

Arbor View 15, Green Valley 4

Legacy 9, Pine View (Utah) 7

Palo Verde 2, Centennial 0

Shadow Ridge 7, Liberty 2

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Eldorado 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 2

Del Sol 3, Chaparral 0

Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Mojave 3, Bonanza 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

