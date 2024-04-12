Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Ben Garber, The Meadows: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to lead the Mustangs past Chaparral 20-4.
— Colten Hartgroves, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Eagles roll past Sunrise Mountain 14-0.
— Chris Onoszko, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Patriots nabbed an early lead and held on for a 6-3 win over Centennial.
— Rouselle Shepard, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Crusaders scored seven runs in the sixth inning to rally for an 8-5 win over Palo Verde.
— Tate Southisene, Basic: The junior went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 14-6 victory over Spring Valley.
Softball
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and the Longhorns scored seven runs in the sixth inning to beat Pine View (Utah) 9-7.
— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Aggies scored in every inning to beat Green Valley 15-4.
— Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 7-2 victory over Liberty.
— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior struck out nine while tossing a complete-game four-hitter in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over Centennial.
Boys volleyball
— Jack Cox, Durango: The sophomore collected 10 kills and six digs to help the Trailblazers beat Sierra Vista 25-21, 25-21, 27-25.
— Crew Howard, Eldorado: The junior logged 26 assists in the Sundevils’ 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Basic.
— Jaxon Leavitt, Arbor View: The senior had 30 assists, seven digs and two aces in the Aggies’ 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 13-25, 15-12 loss to Coronado.
— Atlys Tapusoa, Legacy: The junior finished with seven kills and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 win over Doral Academy.
— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior racked up 56 assists and 25 digs as the Gators outlasted Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 14, Spring Valley 6
Boulder City 14, Sunrise Mountain 0
Desert Oasis 7, Arbor View 5
Faith Lutheran 8, Palo Verde 5
Huntington Beach (Calif.) 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Legacy 13, Pine View (Utah) 3
Liberty 6, Centennial 3
Mater East 9, Canyon Springs 3
Mojave 9, Democracy Prep 8
Shadow Ridge 5, Foothill 4
SLAM Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2
The Meadows 20, Chaparral 4
Softball
Arbor View 15, Green Valley 4
Legacy 9, Pine View (Utah) 7
Palo Verde 2, Centennial 0
Shadow Ridge 7, Liberty 2
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Eldorado 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 2
Del Sol 3, Chaparral 0
Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0
Green Valley 3, Shadow Ridge 2
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0
Mojave 3, Bonanza 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal