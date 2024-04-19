Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 1 Sierra Vista blanks No. 2 Legacy in baseball — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo (25) releases another throw to a Legacy batter during the first inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista batter Owen Angelo (30) slides home safely after a late throw to Legacy catcher Zachary Diedrich (50) during the sixth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out four, to lead the Mountain Lions to a 4-0 victory over Legacy.

— Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and the Crusaders scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to beat Bishop Gorman 3-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Softball

— Leighton Bekhor, The Meadows: The freshman had a double, a triple and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ 17-2 win over Canyon Springs.

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore hit two home runs, and the Longhorns scored a run in the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Bishop Gorman 12-2.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 13-0 victory over Spring Valley.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBIs to help the Dragons rout Eldorado 16-0.

— Penelope Spann, Sierra Vista: The freshman went 2-for-2 with a double and six RBIs as the Mountain Lions cruised to an 18-0 win over Bonanza.

Boys volleyball

— Brayden Cabael, Tech: The freshman recorded seven kills as the Roadrunners defeated American Heritage, 25-12, 25-19, 25-14.

— Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior finished with a team-high 12 kills to lead the Eagles past Coral Academy 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18.

— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior had 21 kills and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Mojave.

— Isaiah Misailegalu, Sierra Vista: The junior racked up 36 assists and 13 digs to help the Mountain Lions nab a 25-23, 18-25, 34-32, 25-18 victory over Legacy.

— Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 assists and two service aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 win over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Baseball

Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Sierra Vista 4, Legacy 0

Softball

Basic 13, Spring Valley 0

Boulder City 18, Valley 0

Centennial 12, Bishop Gorman 2

Cheyenne 34, Western 24

Doral Academy 16, Eldorado 0

Durango 11, Clark 7

Foothill 15, Las Vegas 0

Legacy 6, Cimarron-Memorial 5 (10)

Moapa Valley 16, Democracy Prep 0

Sierra Vista 18, Bonanza 0

Tech 1, Chaparral 0

The Meadows 17, Canyon Springs 2

Virgin Valley 19, Del Sol 0

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Coral Academy 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 0

Founders Academy 3, Cadence 0

Mojave 3, Durango 1

Sierra Vista 3, Legacy 1

Tech 3, American Heritage 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal