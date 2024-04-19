Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Thursday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out four, to lead the Mountain Lions to a 4-0 victory over Legacy.
— Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and the Crusaders scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to beat Bishop Gorman 3-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Softball
— Leighton Bekhor, The Meadows: The freshman had a double, a triple and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ 17-2 win over Canyon Springs.
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The sophomore hit two home runs, and the Longhorns scored a run in the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Bishop Gorman 12-2.
— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in the Wolves’ 13-0 victory over Spring Valley.
— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and six RBIs to help the Dragons rout Eldorado 16-0.
— Penelope Spann, Sierra Vista: The freshman went 2-for-2 with a double and six RBIs as the Mountain Lions cruised to an 18-0 win over Bonanza.
Boys volleyball
— Brayden Cabael, Tech: The freshman recorded seven kills as the Roadrunners defeated American Heritage, 25-12, 25-19, 25-14.
— Travis Hess, Boulder City: The senior finished with a team-high 12 kills to lead the Eagles past Coral Academy 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18.
— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior had 21 kills and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Mojave.
— Isaiah Misailegalu, Sierra Vista: The junior racked up 36 assists and 13 digs to help the Mountain Lions nab a 25-23, 18-25, 34-32, 25-18 victory over Legacy.
— Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior posted 10 assists and two service aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 win over Cristo Rey.
Scores
Baseball
Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Sierra Vista 4, Legacy 0
Softball
Basic 13, Spring Valley 0
Boulder City 18, Valley 0
Centennial 12, Bishop Gorman 2
Cheyenne 34, Western 24
Doral Academy 16, Eldorado 0
Durango 11, Clark 7
Foothill 15, Las Vegas 0
Legacy 6, Cimarron-Memorial 5 (10)
Moapa Valley 16, Democracy Prep 0
Sierra Vista 18, Bonanza 0
Tech 1, Chaparral 0
The Meadows 17, Canyon Springs 2
Virgin Valley 19, Del Sol 0
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Coral Academy 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 0
Founders Academy 3, Cadence 0
Mojave 3, Durango 1
Sierra Vista 3, Legacy 1
Tech 3, American Heritage 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal