Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Girls soccer
— Jordyn Jackson, Las Vegas: The junior scored four goals to help the Wildcats cruise to a 7-1 victory over Durango.
— Allison Kleiner, Coronado: The junior finished with two goals and three assists in the Cougars’ 5-2 win over Palo Verde.
— Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy: The junior goalkeeper logged six saves in the Dragons’ 4-0 win over Legacy.
— Makenze Oliver, Silverado: The sophomore scored a first-half goal, and the Skyhawks held on to defeat Tech 1-0.
— Riley Renteria, Faith Lutheran: The senior had two goals as the Crusaders jumped ahead early en route to a 4-1 win over Bishop Gorman.
Girls volleyball
— Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior had 22 assists, eight digs and five aces to help the Longhorns edge The Meadows 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14.
— Dalena Garrett, Desert Oasis: The senior logged 19 digs and 15 kills to help the Diamondbacks rally past Coral Academy 24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-10.
— Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The senior recorded 20 assists and 10 digs as the Mustangs defeated Palo Verde 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.
— Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior had 16 kills, 16 assists and two aces in the Falcons’ 25-8, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 loss to Centennial.
— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman finished with 17 assists and nine aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25-10, 25-5 win over Democracy Prep.
Scores
Girls soccer
Clark 5, Rancho 0
Coronado 5, Palo Verde 2
Doral Academy 4, Legacy 0
Faith Lutheran 4, Bishop Gorman 1
Foothill 4, Eldorado 3
Las Vegas 7, Durango 1
Liberty 1, Desert Oasis 0
Silverado 1, Tech 0
Spring Valley 2, Desert Pines 1
Boys soccer
Las Vegas 2, Doral Academy 0
Liberty 4, Shadow Ridge 1
Sierra Vista 11, Silverado 0
Girls volleyball
Centennial 3, Foothill 2
Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 0
Desert Oasis 3, Coral Academy 2
Legacy 3, The Meadows 2
Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 0
Valley 3, Western 0
Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
