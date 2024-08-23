Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran celebrates their goal during a high school soccer game against Bishop Gorman on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Girls soccer

— Jordyn Jackson, Las Vegas: The junior scored four goals to help the Wildcats cruise to a 7-1 victory over Durango.

— Allison Kleiner, Coronado: The junior finished with two goals and three assists in the Cougars’ 5-2 win over Palo Verde.

— Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy: The junior goalkeeper logged six saves in the Dragons’ 4-0 win over Legacy.

— Makenze Oliver, Silverado: The sophomore scored a first-half goal, and the Skyhawks held on to defeat Tech 1-0.

— Riley Renteria, Faith Lutheran: The senior had two goals as the Crusaders jumped ahead early en route to a 4-1 win over Bishop Gorman.

Girls volleyball

— Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior had 22 assists, eight digs and five aces to help the Longhorns edge The Meadows 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14.

— Dalena Garrett, Desert Oasis: The senior logged 19 digs and 15 kills to help the Diamondbacks rally past Coral Academy 24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-10.

— Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The senior recorded 20 assists and 10 digs as the Mustangs defeated Palo Verde 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.

— Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior had 16 kills, 16 assists and two aces in the Falcons’ 25-8, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 loss to Centennial.

— Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The freshman finished with 17 assists and nine aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25-10, 25-5 win over Democracy Prep.

Scores

Girls soccer

Clark 5, Rancho 0

Coronado 5, Palo Verde 2

Doral Academy 4, Legacy 0

Faith Lutheran 4, Bishop Gorman 1

Foothill 4, Eldorado 3

Las Vegas 7, Durango 1

Liberty 1, Desert Oasis 0

Silverado 1, Tech 0

Spring Valley 2, Desert Pines 1

Boys soccer

Las Vegas 2, Doral Academy 0

Liberty 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Sierra Vista 11, Silverado 0

Girls volleyball

Centennial 3, Foothill 2

Cheyenne 3, Cristo Rey 0

Desert Oasis 3, Coral Academy 2

Legacy 3, The Meadows 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 0

Valley 3, Western 0

Virgin Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal