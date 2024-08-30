Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Palo Verde senior Benjamin Legrand (23) headbutts the ball during the high school soccer game against Las Vegas High at Las Vegas High School, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Boys soccer

■ Cayden Carpenter, Centennial: The senior recorded two goals as the Bulldogs rolled to a 5-0 victory over The Meadows.

■ Brady DiMaio, Liberty: The junior goalkeeper recorded 10 saves and a shutout as the Patriots cruised past Legacy 8-0.

■ Jeremiah Espana, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had a goal and two assists to help the Miners defeat Green Valley 4-2.

■ Manny Mendez, SLAM Academy: The junior had three goals and two assists as the Bulls cruised to a 5-0 win over Boulder City.

■ Gavin Meng, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore’s second-half goal lifted the Mustangs to a 1-0 victory over Durango.

Girls volleyball

■ Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior collected 38 assists as the Mountain Lions beat Silverado 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.

■ Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior finished with 20 assists and four aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior posted 10 kills, three digs and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 26-24, 25-22 tournament victory over Clovis East (Calif.).

■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman racked up 20 kills, 12 digs and two aces in the Falcons’ 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Palo Verde.

■ Jolianna Salazar, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 10 assists and seven digs to lead the Mustangs past Basic 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.

Scores

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 2, Valley 2

Centennial 5, The Meadows 0

Chaparral 2, Spring Valley 0

Coronado 9, Arbor View 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Rancho 1

Liberty 8, Legacy 0

Palo Verde 0, Las Vegas 0

Shadow Ridge 1, Durango 0

SLAM Academy 5, Boulder City 0

Sloan Canyon 2, Doral Academy 0

Sunrise Mountain 4, Green Valley 2

Girls Volleyball

Durango 2, Camarillo (Calif.) 0

Durango 2, Clovis East (Calif.) 0

Foothill 3, Palo Verde 0

Marymount (Calif.) 2, Durango 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0

Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 1

Tech 3, Desert Oasis 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal