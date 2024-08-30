Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Boys soccer
■ Cayden Carpenter, Centennial: The senior recorded two goals as the Bulldogs rolled to a 5-0 victory over The Meadows.
■ Brady DiMaio, Liberty: The junior goalkeeper recorded 10 saves and a shutout as the Patriots cruised past Legacy 8-0.
■ Jeremiah Espana, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had a goal and two assists to help the Miners defeat Green Valley 4-2.
■ Manny Mendez, SLAM Academy: The junior had three goals and two assists as the Bulls cruised to a 5-0 win over Boulder City.
■ Gavin Meng, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore’s second-half goal lifted the Mustangs to a 1-0 victory over Durango.
Girls volleyball
■ Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior collected 38 assists as the Mountain Lions beat Silverado 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.
■ Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior finished with 20 assists and four aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Desert Oasis.
■ Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior posted 10 kills, three digs and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 26-24, 25-22 tournament victory over Clovis East (Calif.).
■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman racked up 20 kills, 12 digs and two aces in the Falcons’ 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Palo Verde.
■ Jolianna Salazar, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 10 assists and seven digs to lead the Mustangs past Basic 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Scores
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 2, Valley 2
Centennial 5, The Meadows 0
Chaparral 2, Spring Valley 0
Coronado 9, Arbor View 2
Faith Lutheran 3, Rancho 1
Liberty 8, Legacy 0
Palo Verde 0, Las Vegas 0
Shadow Ridge 1, Durango 0
SLAM Academy 5, Boulder City 0
Sloan Canyon 2, Doral Academy 0
Sunrise Mountain 4, Green Valley 2
Girls Volleyball
Durango 2, Camarillo (Calif.) 0
Durango 2, Clovis East (Calif.) 0
Foothill 3, Palo Verde 0
Marymount (Calif.) 2, Durango 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0
Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 1
Tech 3, Desert Oasis 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal