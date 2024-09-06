Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

‘Ready for the moment’: No. 2 Gorman primed to battle No. 1 Mater Dei

5 games to watch in Southern Nevada high school football this week

‘Something out of a movie:’ Centennial alum joins hometown Raiders

No. 2 Coronado sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado libero Reagan Vine (11) celebrates an ace with her teammates during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Girl soccer

■ Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior scored on a free kick with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Patriots to a 2-1 victory over Palo Verde.

■ Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Skyhawks roll past Western 7-1.

■ Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs: The junior had a goal and two assists in the Pioneers’ 3-0 win over Tech.

■ Peyton Simmons, Basic: The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Wolves past Desert Pines 8-1.

■ Leslie Villegas, Bishop Gorman: The senior recorded a goal and an assist as the Geals used a balanced attack to defeat Shadow Ridge 4-0.

Girls volleyball

■ Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior led her team with 15 kills and eight digs as the Cougars cruised to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 win over Palo Verde.

■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The sophomore racked up 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces to help the Gators defeat Las Vegas 25-19, 10-25, 25-21, 25-20.

■ Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior finished with 12 assists and six kills in the Longhorns’ 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior logged 18 kills as the Roadrunners beat Coral Academy 25-16, 25-23, 25-12.

■ Gracelynn Williams, Basic: The senior collected 16 digs and five aces to lead the Wolves to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Spring Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

Chaparral 7, Boulder City 1

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Shadow Ridge 0

Canyon Springs 3, Tech 0

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Desert Oasis 3

Clark 7, Durango 0

Equipo 11, Payson (Ariz.) 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Bonanza 0

Las Vegas 3, Legacy 0

Liberty 2, Palo Verde 1

Silverado 7, Western 1

Girls Volleyball

Basic 3, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0

Green Valley 3, Las Vegas 1

GV Christian 3, Chaparral 0

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0

Tech 3, Coral Academy 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal