88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Coronado libero Reagan Vine (11) celebrates an ace with her teammates during a volleyball match ...
Coronado libero Reagan Vine (11) celebrates an ace with her teammates during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Coronado teammates celebrate winning a set during a volleyball match between Coronado and Palo ...
No. 2 Coronado sweeps Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
‘Something out of a movie:’ Centennial alum joins hometown Raiders
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (#2) steps back in the pocket during football practi ...
5 games to watch in Southern Nevada high school football this week
Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner walks up the field during football practice on Tuesday, Sept. ...
‘Ready for the moment’: No. 2 Gorman primed to battle No. 1 Mater Dei
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2024 - 10:38 pm
 

High school scores, top performances

Girl soccer

Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior scored on a free kick with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Patriots to a 2-1 victory over Palo Verde.

Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Skyhawks roll past Western 7-1.

Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs: The junior had a goal and two assists in the Pioneers’ 3-0 win over Tech.

Peyton Simmons, Basic: The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Wolves past Desert Pines 8-1.

Leslie Villegas, Bishop Gorman: The senior recorded a goal and an assist as the Geals used a balanced attack to defeat Shadow Ridge 4-0.

Girls volleyball

Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior led her team with 15 kills and eight digs as the Cougars cruised to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 win over Palo Verde.

Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The sophomore racked up 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces to help the Gators defeat Las Vegas 25-19, 10-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior finished with 12 assists and six kills in the Longhorns’ 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior logged 18 kills as the Roadrunners beat Coral Academy 25-16, 25-23, 25-12.

Gracelynn Williams, Basic: The senior collected 16 digs and five aces to lead the Wolves to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Spring Valley.

Scores

Boys soccer

Chaparral 7, Boulder City 1

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Shadow Ridge 0

Canyon Springs 3, Tech 0

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Desert Oasis 3

Clark 7, Durango 0

Equipo 11, Payson (Ariz.) 0

Faith Lutheran 1, Bonanza 0

Las Vegas 3, Legacy 0

Liberty 2, Palo Verde 1

Silverado 7, Western 1

Girls Volleyball

Basic 3, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0

Green Valley 3, Las Vegas 1

GV Christian 3, Chaparral 0

Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0

Tech 3, Coral Academy 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES