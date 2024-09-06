Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Girl soccer
■ Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior scored on a free kick with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Patriots to a 2-1 victory over Palo Verde.
■ Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Skyhawks roll past Western 7-1.
■ Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs: The junior had a goal and two assists in the Pioneers’ 3-0 win over Tech.
■ Peyton Simmons, Basic: The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Wolves past Desert Pines 8-1.
■ Leslie Villegas, Bishop Gorman: The senior recorded a goal and an assist as the Geals used a balanced attack to defeat Shadow Ridge 4-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior led her team with 15 kills and eight digs as the Cougars cruised to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 win over Palo Verde.
■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The sophomore racked up 16 assists, 10 digs and four aces to help the Gators defeat Las Vegas 25-19, 10-25, 25-21, 25-20.
■ Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior finished with 12 assists and six kills in the Longhorns’ 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior logged 18 kills as the Roadrunners beat Coral Academy 25-16, 25-23, 25-12.
■ Gracelynn Williams, Basic: The senior collected 16 digs and five aces to lead the Wolves to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Spring Valley.
Scores
Boys soccer
Chaparral 7, Boulder City 1
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Shadow Ridge 0
Canyon Springs 3, Tech 0
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Desert Oasis 3
Clark 7, Durango 0
Equipo 11, Payson (Ariz.) 0
Faith Lutheran 1, Bonanza 0
Las Vegas 3, Legacy 0
Liberty 2, Palo Verde 1
Silverado 7, Western 1
Girls Volleyball
Basic 3, Spring Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Legacy 0
Green Valley 3, Las Vegas 1
GV Christian 3, Chaparral 0
Liberty 3, Desert Oasis 0
Tech 3, Coral Academy 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal