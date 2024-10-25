Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Football
— Khy Harris, Centennial: The senior had 178 yards and four TDs on 21 carries in the Bulldogs’ 36-28 win over Las Vegas.
— Romero Lujan, Western: The junior rushed for 212 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors to a 42-7 victory over Rancho.
— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore completed 15 of 22 passes for 210 yards and two TDs as the Aggies held off Liberty for a 31-28 win.
— De’shaun Tolever, Clark: The senior had a 50-yard TD reception and also returned an interception for a score in the Chargers’ 42-6 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— AJ Williams, Mojave: The senior threw two TD passes and caught another to help the Rattlers defeat Losee 32-21.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 31, Liberty 28
Bishop Gorman 61, Desert Pines 0
Centennial 36, Las Vegas 28
Chaparral 14, Spring Valley 7
Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6
Clark 42, Sunrise Mountain 6
Coronado 29, Foothill 15
Desert Oasis 35, Durango 6
Eldorado 27, Cadence 0
Faith Lutheran 55, Palo Verde 15
Green Valley 35, Silverado 14
Laughlin 40, Beaver Dam 14
Moapa Valley 27, Virgin Valley 7
Mojave 32, Losee 21
Pahrump Valley 55, Boulder City 20
Shadow Ridge 42, Sierra Vista 0
Western 42, Rancho 7
Boys soccer
Arbor View 3, Green Valley 0
Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 1
Coronado 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Desert Oasis 2, Clark 1
Equipo 2, Del Sol 1
Foothill 4, Bonanza 1
Las Vegas 4, Bishop Gorman 1
Liberty 9, Spring Valley 1
Palo Verde 2, Eldorado 1
Sierra Vista 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Tech 8, Sky Pointe 0
The Meadows 2, Mater East 1
Valley 3, Legacy 1
Girls soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 1, Palo Verde 0
Mojave 4, Mater East 0
Girls volleyball
Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 0
GV Christian 3, Needles 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Beaver Dam 0
Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0
Pahrump Valley 3, Losee 0
Palo Verde 3, Liberty 2
Boys tennis
Class 4A state semifinals
The Meadows 14, Reno 4
Spanish Springs 10, Foothill 8
Class 3A state semifinals
Boulder City 10, Truckee 2
South Tahoe 11, Pahrump Valley 2
Girls tennis
Class 4A state semifinals
Spanish Springs 13, Doral Academy 5
Bishop Manogue 10, The Meadows 8
Class 3A state semifinals
Truckee 13, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Boulder City 10, North Valleys 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal