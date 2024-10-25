Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school football, tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 2 Arbor View beats No. 5 Liberty for 1st time since 2011 — PHOTOS

Mojave senior Arthur AJ Williams (2) celebrates receiving the Raiders Showcase Most Outstanding Player of the Week medallion after the high school 4A Desert League title football game, defeating Losee 32-21 at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— Khy Harris, Centennial: The senior had 178 yards and four TDs on 21 carries in the Bulldogs’ 36-28 win over Las Vegas.

— Romero Lujan, Western: The junior rushed for 212 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors to a 42-7 victory over Rancho.

— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore completed 15 of 22 passes for 210 yards and two TDs as the Aggies held off Liberty for a 31-28 win.

— De’shaun Tolever, Clark: The senior had a 50-yard TD reception and also returned an interception for a score in the Chargers’ 42-6 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— AJ Williams, Mojave: The senior threw two TD passes and caught another to help the Rattlers defeat Losee 32-21.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 31, Liberty 28

Bishop Gorman 61, Desert Pines 0

Centennial 36, Las Vegas 28

Chaparral 14, Spring Valley 7

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6

Clark 42, Sunrise Mountain 6

Coronado 29, Foothill 15

Desert Oasis 35, Durango 6

Eldorado 27, Cadence 0

Faith Lutheran 55, Palo Verde 15

Green Valley 35, Silverado 14

Laughlin 40, Beaver Dam 14

Moapa Valley 27, Virgin Valley 7

Mojave 32, Losee 21

Pahrump Valley 55, Boulder City 20

Shadow Ridge 42, Sierra Vista 0

Western 42, Rancho 7

Boys soccer

Arbor View 3, Green Valley 0

Boulder City 5, Pahrump Valley 1

Coronado 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 2, Clark 1

Equipo 2, Del Sol 1

Foothill 4, Bonanza 1

Las Vegas 4, Bishop Gorman 1

Liberty 9, Spring Valley 1

Palo Verde 2, Eldorado 1

Sierra Vista 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Tech 8, Sky Pointe 0

The Meadows 2, Mater East 1

Valley 3, Legacy 1

Girls soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Palo Verde 0

Mojave 4, Mater East 0

Girls volleyball

Centennial 3, Desert Oasis 0

GV Christian 3, Needles 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Beaver Dam 0

Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Losee 0

Palo Verde 3, Liberty 2

Boys tennis

Class 4A state semifinals

The Meadows 14, Reno 4

Spanish Springs 10, Foothill 8

Class 3A state semifinals

Boulder City 10, Truckee 2

South Tahoe 11, Pahrump Valley 2

Girls tennis

Class 4A state semifinals

Spanish Springs 13, Doral Academy 5

Bishop Manogue 10, The Meadows 8

Class 3A state semifinals

Truckee 13, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Boulder City 10, North Valleys 2

