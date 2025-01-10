Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Sierra Vista point guard EJ Dacuma (0) dribbles the ball during a high school boys basketball game between Sierra Vista and Cheyenne at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Dameion Curry, Chaparral: The senior racked up 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Cowboys past Del Sol 86-64.

— EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 14 of his 23 points in the first quarter as the Mountain Lions defeated Cheyenne 74-40.

— AJ Duke, Legacy: The senior logged 26 points, and the Longhorns nailed 14 3-pointers in their 87-49 win over Western.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior led all scorers with 42 points as the Rams rolled to a 78-26 victory over Tech.

Girls basketball

— Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The senior scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Patriots to a 45-37 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Sanai Branch, Centennial: The junior finished with 18 points in the Bulldogs’ 68-16 win over Palo Verde.

— Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior posted 26 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Spartans to a 55-10 win over Doral Academy.

— Sienna Neilson, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Pirates edged Basic 46-42.

— Olivia Patai, Green Valley: The senior posted 10 points to help the Gators rally in the fourth quarter for a 33-29 win over Silverado.

— Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The junior collected 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in the Dragons’ 68-20 victory over Mojave.

Flag football

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior rushed for two TDs and recorded an interception on defense to help the Miners beat Foothill 14-6.

— Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde: The senior had 67 receiving yards for four TDs and added 76 rushing yards to lead the Panthers past Silverado 39-7.

— Danielle Maurer, Cadence: The sophomore rushed six times for 86 yards and two TDs to help the Cougars defeat Faith Lutheran 34-7.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore rushed 12 times for 157 yards and two TDs in the Aggies’ 40-6 win over Canyon Springs.

— Sykiya Tatum, Coronado: The senior linebacker recorded eight tackles, two sacks and a pick-6 as the Cougars cruised to a 56-0 victory over Durango.

— Amaya Wusstig, Sierra Vista: The sophomore rushed for 101 yards and two TDs and passed for 121 yards and three scores to lead the Mountain Lions to a 35-6 win over Del Sol.

Scores

Boys basketball

Chaparral 86, Del Sol 64

Eldorado d. Coral Academy, forfeit

Green Valley 56, Bonanza 52

Indian Springs 50, Round Mountain 44

Legacy 87, Western 49

Liberty Baptist 41, Beaver Dam 30

Rancho 78, Tech 26

Sierra Vista 74, Cheyenne 40

Valley 63, Faith Lutheran 55

Girls basketball

Centennial 68, Palo Verde 16

Cimarron-Memorial 55, Doral Academy 10

Del Sol 68, Mojave 20

Foothill 44, Canyon Springs 38

Green Valley 33, Silverado 29

Liberty 45, Desert Oasis 37

Moapa Valley 46, Basic 42

Round Mountain 51, Indian Springs 31

Western 32, Sierra Vista 29

Flag football

Arbor View 40, Canyon Springs 6

Cadence 34, Faith Lutheran 7

Chaparral 7, Clark 6

Coronado 56, Durango 0

Mojave 46, Amplus Academy 0

Palo Verde 39, Silverado 7

Sierra Vista 35, Del Sol 6

Sunrise Mountain 14, Foothill 6

