Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS

Liberty quarterback/wide receiver Jianna Reyes (12) flips with the ball during a run at a high school girls flag football game between Liberty and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Da’Quan Brown, Green Valley: The senior scored 15 points before sustaining a second-half injury, and the Gators hung on for a 60-57 win when Valley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

— Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave: The senior finished with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists as the Rattlers defeated Foothill 81-42.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior recorded 32 points in the Rams’ 64-55 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Terrence Mitchell, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 20 points and five rebounds to lead the Spartans past Chaparral 78-65.

— D’Anthony Rabb, Legacy: The senior posted 22 points in the Longhorns’ 85-71 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Kenny Williams, Basic: The sophomore scored 20 points to lead the Wolves to a 62-53 victory over Bonanza.

— Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help the Mountain Lions beat Sky Pointe 83-54.

Girls basketball

— Jac’Amore Fahie, Mojave: The senior collected 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Rattlers beat Cimarron-Memorial 43-27.

— Jaslyn Jefferson, Shadow Ridge: The junior had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks to help the Mustangs edge Liberty 35-34.

— D’Arrah Mitchell, Centennial: The freshman scored 18 points in the Bulldogs’ 69-25 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— EJ Nwapa, The Meadows: The freshman racked up 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in the Mustangs’ 57-33 win over Pahrump Valley.

Flag football

— Chelsea DeWitt, Desert Oasis: The freshman threw a touchdown pass, caught a TD pass and ran for a score as the Diamondbacks rolled past Silverado 54-0.

— Alexandria Fernandez, Rancho: The sophomore completed 7 of 15 passes for 68 yards and two TDs and carried 17 times for 177 yards to lead the Rams to a 22-20 victory over Amplus Academy.

— Samantha Manzo, Palo Verde: The senior rushed for two scores and had a TD reception to help the Panthers beat Liberty 32-12.

— Avery Reed, Bishop Gorman: The junior passed for 322 yards and four TDs and rushed for 84 yards and two more scores to lift the Gaels over Tech 39-6.

— Mariah Stevens-Walden, Shadow Ridge: The junior caught two TD passes and nabbed an interception in the Mustangs’ 52-0 win over Del Sol.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 62, Bonanza 53

Canyon Springs 51, Palo Verde 48

Cimarron-Memorial 78, Chaparral 65

Democracy Prep 88, Moapa Valley 73

Green Valley 60, Valley 57

Legacy 85, Shadow Ridge 71

Losee 72, Cheyenne 44

Mojave 81, Foothill 42

Rancho 64, Desert Oasis 55

Sierra Vista 83, Sky Pointe 54

The Meadows 71, Pahrump Valley 44

Girls basketball

Arbor View 51, Las Vegas 47

Centennial 69, Faith Lutheran 25

Indian Springs 51, Founders Academy 14

Lake Mead 47, Adelson School 5

Mojave 43, Cimarron-Memorial 27

Shadow Ridge 35, Liberty 34

The Meadows 57, Pahrump Valley 33

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 39, Tech 6

Desert Oasis 54, Silverado 0

Palo Verde 32, Liberty 12

Rancho 22, Amplus Academy 20

Shadow Ridge 52, Del Sol 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal