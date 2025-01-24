Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coach upset after ‘glitch’ causes Centennial to forfeit 18 games

No. 3 Desert Oasis outlasts No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista point guard EJ Dacuma (0) dribbles the ball during a high school boys basketball game between Sierra Vista and Cheyenne at Sierra Vista High School on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in the Mountain Lions’ 90-42 victory over Sky Pointe.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Eagles past Basic 56-51.

Girls basketball

— Aniya Biggs, Canyon Springs: The senior logged 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Pioneers rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit for a 59-49 victory over Del Sol.

— Jasmine Cooks, Tech: The senior scored eight points as the Roadrunners used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Bonanza 56-22.

— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior recorded 22 points as the Rams fell to Western 52-38.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 25 points to lead the Mountain Lions to a 56-33 win over Green Valley.

— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals in the Spartans’ 59-8 victory over Silverado.

Flag football

— Nakaijah Beasley, Mojave: The junior completed 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns as the Rattlers rolled to a 27-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

— Tianna Griffith, Clark: The sophomore finished with 90 receiving yards and a TD and 68 rushing yards and another score as the Chargers defeated Durango 28-12.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore carried 18 times for 205 yards and three TDs to help the Aggies cruise past Rancho 43-0.

— Sykiya Tatum, Coronado: The senior linebacker had 11 tackles and two pass deflections to help the Cougars beat Chaparral 19-13.

Scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 56, Basic 51

Coral Academy 62, Doral Academy 54

Democracy Prep 69, Eldorado 17

Liberty Baptist 59, Sandy Valley 22

Sierra Vista 90, Sky Pointe 42

Girls basketball

Canyon Springs 59, Del Sol 49

Centennial 79, Coronado 50

Cimarron-Memorial 59, Silverado 8

Clark 68, Desert Pines 67

Democracy Prep 64, Palo Verde 19

Liberty 43, Spring Valley 28

Moapa Valley 49, Foothill 44

Sierra Vista 56, Green Valley 33

Tech 56, Bonanza 22

Western 52, Rancho 38

Flag football

Arbor View 43, Rancho 0

Clark 28, Durango 12

Coronado 19, Chaparral 13

Legacy 32, Cadence 25

Mojave 27, Canyon Springs 0

Sierra Vista 6, Bonanza 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal