Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Boys basketball
— EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in the Mountain Lions’ 90-42 victory over Sky Pointe.
— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Eagles past Basic 56-51.
Girls basketball
— Aniya Biggs, Canyon Springs: The senior logged 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Pioneers rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit for a 59-49 victory over Del Sol.
— Jasmine Cooks, Tech: The senior scored eight points as the Roadrunners used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Bonanza 56-22.
— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The senior recorded 22 points as the Rams fell to Western 52-38.
— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 25 points to lead the Mountain Lions to a 56-33 win over Green Valley.
— Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals in the Spartans’ 59-8 victory over Silverado.
Flag football
— Nakaijah Beasley, Mojave: The junior completed 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns as the Rattlers rolled to a 27-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
— Tianna Griffith, Clark: The sophomore finished with 90 receiving yards and a TD and 68 rushing yards and another score as the Chargers defeated Durango 28-12.
— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore carried 18 times for 205 yards and three TDs to help the Aggies cruise past Rancho 43-0.
— Sykiya Tatum, Coronado: The senior linebacker had 11 tackles and two pass deflections to help the Cougars beat Chaparral 19-13.
Scores
Boys basketball
Boulder City 56, Basic 51
Coral Academy 62, Doral Academy 54
Democracy Prep 69, Eldorado 17
Liberty Baptist 59, Sandy Valley 22
Sierra Vista 90, Sky Pointe 42
Girls basketball
Canyon Springs 59, Del Sol 49
Centennial 79, Coronado 50
Cimarron-Memorial 59, Silverado 8
Clark 68, Desert Pines 67
Democracy Prep 64, Palo Verde 19
Liberty 43, Spring Valley 28
Moapa Valley 49, Foothill 44
Sierra Vista 56, Green Valley 33
Tech 56, Bonanza 22
Western 52, Rancho 38
Flag football
Arbor View 43, Rancho 0
Clark 28, Durango 12
Coronado 19, Chaparral 13
Legacy 32, Cadence 25
Mojave 27, Canyon Springs 0
Sierra Vista 6, Bonanza 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal