Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.
Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:
Girls
Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The junior guard had 22 points and eight assists as the Wildcats stormed past Western 62-19.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Crusaders to a 54-29 victory over Foothill.
Maya Hobbs, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 18 points, five rebounds and four steals in the Spartans’ 69-37 win over Rancho.
Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge: The senior guard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to help the Mustangs roll past Legacy 87-51.
Ayla Williams, Centennial: The sophomore led all scorers with 17 points as the Bulldogs cruised past Spring Valley 75-19.
Scores
Boys
Word of Life 75, Mountain View 40
Green Valley Christian 61, Adelson School 31
Girls
Cristo Rey 28, Amplus Academy 24
Basic 46, Durango 39
Centennial 75, Spring Valley 19
Cimarron-Memorial 69, Rancho 37
Faith Lutheran 54, Foothill 29
Bishop Gorman 60, Green Valley 22
Las Vegas 62, Western 19
Shadow Ridge 87, Legacy 51
Arbor View 53, Silverado 37
Liberty 69, Desert Oasis 49
Sunrise Mountain 41, Mojave 36
Desert Pines 70, Sierra Vista 25