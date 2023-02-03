Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Bishop Gorman High School's fans cheer in the second half of the championship game against Liberty High School in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s top high school basketball performances:

Girls

Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The junior guard had 22 points and eight assists as the Wildcats stormed past Western 62-19.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Crusaders to a 54-29 victory over Foothill.

Maya Hobbs, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 18 points, five rebounds and four steals in the Spartans’ 69-37 win over Rancho.

Kelly Megown, Shadow Ridge: The senior guard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to help the Mustangs roll past Legacy 87-51.

Ayla Williams, Centennial: The sophomore led all scorers with 17 points as the Bulldogs cruised past Spring Valley 75-19.

Scores

Boys

Word of Life 75, Mountain View 40

Green Valley Christian 61, Adelson School 31

Girls

Cristo Rey 28, Amplus Academy 24

Basic 46, Durango 39

Centennial 75, Spring Valley 19

Cimarron-Memorial 69, Rancho 37

Faith Lutheran 54, Foothill 29

Bishop Gorman 60, Green Valley 22

Las Vegas 62, Western 19

Shadow Ridge 87, Legacy 51

Arbor View 53, Silverado 37

Liberty 69, Desert Oasis 49

Sunrise Mountain 41, Mojave 36

Desert Pines 70, Sierra Vista 25