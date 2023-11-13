64°F
Nevada Preps

Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2023 - 6:01 pm
 
Updated November 12, 2023 - 6:04 pm
Bishop Gorman defensive back Justin Colin (16) comes running at Liberty running back Yasir Moses (28) as he carries the ball during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium will host four high school football state championship games on Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to the playoff brackets on the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association website.

The Class 5A Division I state title game between Liberty and Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. will highlight the day.

Pershing County and Lake Mead Academy will play for the 2A title at 9 a.m., Faith Lutheran and Bishop Manogue will meet for the 5A Division II championship at 12:20 p.m., and Centennial and Sunrise Mountain will play for the 4A title at 3:40 p.m.

Three state title games will be played Saturday at UNR’s Mackay Stadium in Reno. Legacy will play Galena for the 5A Division III title at 5 p.m., SLAM Academy and Truckee will meet for the 3A championship at 1:30 p.m., and Pahranagat Valley and Eureka will play for the 1A title at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at HomeTown Ticketing. The games will be streamed online on the NFHS Network.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

