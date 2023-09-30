Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Football
— Caleb Asato, Mojave: The senior threw four TD passes to lead the Rattlers past Bonanza 38-7.
— Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge: The senior quarterback rushed for 154 yards and two TDs to lead the Mustangs to a 28-12 victory over Silverado.
— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The junior caught two TD receptions and added a defensive TD on a pick-six as the Gators took control in the second half for a 43-27 win over Durango.
— Kellon Trubey, Cadence: The sophomore rushed for three TDs and passed for another as the Cougars rolled to a 48-6 win over Western.
— Anthony Vega, Basic: The senior quarterback passed for three TDs and rushed for a score to help the Wolves outlast Las Vegas 50-43.
Scores
Football
Basic 50, Las Vegas 43
Bishop Gorman d. Arbor View, forfeit
Boulder City 28, Virgin Valley 14
Cadence 48, Western 6
Canyon Springs 44, Del Sol 6
Green Valley 43, Durango 27
Lake Mead 58, Lincoln County 6
Legacy 49, Spring Valley 0
Liberty d. Desert Pines, forfeit
Moapa Valley 49, Mater East 15
Mojave 38, Bonanza 7
Shadow Ridge 28, Silverado 12
SLAM Nevada 50, The Meadows 0
Somerset-Losee 43, Cheyenne 0
Sunrise Mountain 49, Eldorado 21
Girls soccer
Arbor View 2, Desert Oasis 1
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 5, Sky Pointe 0
Girls volleyball
GV Christian 2, Needles 0
Lake Mead 2, Lincoln County 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.