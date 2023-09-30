Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.

Shadow Ridge High quarterback Coen Coloma (8) chased by Silverado High Kaina Crisostomo (15) during the first half of a high school football game at Silverado High School, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 28-12. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Friday’s top high school performances:

Football

— Caleb Asato, Mojave: The senior threw four TD passes to lead the Rattlers past Bonanza 38-7.

— Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge: The senior quarterback rushed for 154 yards and two TDs to lead the Mustangs to a 28-12 victory over Silverado.

— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The junior caught two TD receptions and added a defensive TD on a pick-six as the Gators took control in the second half for a 43-27 win over Durango.

— Kellon Trubey, Cadence: The sophomore rushed for three TDs and passed for another as the Cougars rolled to a 48-6 win over Western.

— Anthony Vega, Basic: The senior quarterback passed for three TDs and rushed for a score to help the Wolves outlast Las Vegas 50-43.

Scores

Football

Basic 50, Las Vegas 43

Bishop Gorman d. Arbor View, forfeit

Boulder City 28, Virgin Valley 14

Cadence 48, Western 6

Canyon Springs 44, Del Sol 6

Green Valley 43, Durango 27

Lake Mead 58, Lincoln County 6

Legacy 49, Spring Valley 0

Liberty d. Desert Pines, forfeit

Moapa Valley 49, Mater East 15

Mojave 38, Bonanza 7

Shadow Ridge 28, Silverado 12

SLAM Nevada 50, The Meadows 0

Somerset-Losee 43, Cheyenne 0

Sunrise Mountain 49, Eldorado 21

Girls soccer

Arbor View 2, Desert Oasis 1

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 5, Sky Pointe 0

Girls volleyball

GV Christian 2, Needles 0

Lake Mead 2, Lincoln County 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.