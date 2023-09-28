Top 5 high school football games for Week 7

Silverado hosts Shadow Ridge in a rematch of the last two Class 4A state championship games to highlight the Southern Nevada Week 7 high school football schedule.

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a game against Arbor View at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Shadow Ridge at Silverado

The two top teams in Class 4A the last two seasons will meet in their first meeting since last year’s 4A state title game as league members in 5A Division I, the state’s top division. Silverado has won the last three meetings, twice in the last two 4A state title games and a 2021 regular-season meeting.

Shadow Ridge (4-2, 1-2 5A Division I) fell behind by three scores and lost 28-14 at Coronado last week. Senior running back Evan Cannon leads the Mustangs’ ground attack averaging 146 rushing yards per game, and senior quarterback Coen Coloma has 11 rushing touchdowns.

Silverado (2-3, 0-2) lost 55-0 to Bishop Gorman last week. Senior defensive lineman and UNR commit Jaylen McGlothlen leads the state with eight sacks.

Coronado at Palo Verde

Coronado and Palo Verde will take a break from league play to meet in a nonleague matchup. The Cougars (2-3, 1-2, 5A Division I), jumped out to an early lead and rolled past Shadow Ridge last week. Cougars senior quarterback Aiden Krause threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores last week.

After a pair of close losses to begin the season, Palo Verde (2-2, 2-0 5A Division III) has found its groove establishing itself as the league favorite. The Panthers have outscored opponents 89-7 in their last two games. Junior running back Bryant Johnson is averaging 104 rushing yards per game and rushed for three touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Desert Oasis last week.

Durango at Green Valley

Green Valley enjoyed a bye last week coming off its first win in a 21-14 road win at Las Vegas on Sept. 14. The Gators (1-4, 1-1 5A Division II) will also be playing their first game in over a month, which was their season opener on Aug. 18 against Herriman (Utah).

Durango (1-4, 0-3), is coming off a 45-20 loss at Basic in which the Wolves scored touchdowns on their six first-half possessions. After defeating Desert Oasis 27-13 in their season opener, the Trailblazers have lost four straight. In a tight 5A Division II league race, the winner would likely avoid finishing in the bottom two spots on the standings and relegation to 5A Division III for next season.

Foothill at Sierra Vista

How many yards will Foothill senior quarterback Mason Drew throw for this week? Dew is averaging 325.5 yards per game, has 23 total touchdowns and threw for 421 and four touchdowns in Foothill’s (5-1, 2-0 5A Division II) 41-7 win over Las Vegas last week.

Liberty’s Tyler Newman holds the state record for most passing yards in a season (3,988). If Dew, currently at 1,951 passing yards, keeps up his average, he should set the record if the Falcons reach the 5A Division II state title game.

Sierra Vista’s defense will try to stop the Falcons’ aerial attack and might have a shot to at least make it interesting. The Mountain Lions (2-2, 1-2) had held opponents to 14 points or less in their last three games, all against 5A Division II opponents. Sierra Vista lost 10-0 to Faith Lutheran last week.

Lincoln County at Lake Mead Academy, 7 p.m.

Who will emerge as the top team in the 2A Southern League after Democracy Prep and reigning state champion The Meadows moved up to 3A? We’ll get a look at who the potential league winner could be Friday night in the league opener for the two preseason favorites.

Lincoln County, which fell to The Meadows in last year’s state title game, is 2-2 and last played on Sept. 8, a 28-21 home win over 4A opponent Rancho. Lincoln County defeated Lake Mead twice last season, 42-41 in the regular season and 10-7 in the Southern Region playoffs.

Lake Mead is 3-1 and has a pair of wins over out-of-state teams. Freshman quarterback Jerry Meyer III has 17 touchdown passes. The Eagles are led by former UNLV offensive lineman Nate Oishi and several of his former teammates who are assistants, including Kenyon Oblad.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal