Top 5 high school football playoff games for Week 12

Bishop Gorman hosts Coronado and Shadow Ridge plays at Liberty in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals to highlight Friday’s high school football playoff action.

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) carries the ball to the end zone as Liberty defensive players fail to stop him during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games at 6 p.m. Friday

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

Being a league champion or earning a No. 1 seed in the postseason isn’t anything new for Bishop Gorman, but having a first-round bye in the playoffs is.

But don’t expect Gorman (10-0), the No. 1 team in the country, to show any signs of rust in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals Friday. The Gaels last played Oct. 20, a 49-7 win over Coronado in Gorman’s first game ranked in the top spot by MaxPreps and USA Today.

Coronado (5-5), the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs, upset No. 4 Desert Pines 35-12 in a first-round matchup last week, avenging a 41-point defeat Oct. 5.

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Aside from Gorman, the only team that challenged Liberty in 5A Division I league play was Shadow Ridge. The Mustangs lost 35-32 at Liberty on Oct. 19 while rushing for 307 yards.

The sixth-seeded Mustangs (6-4), who upset No. 3 Arbor View last week, gave the Patriots fits with their triple-option offense. While Shadow Ridge averages 285.5 rushing yards per game, its defense was key in the win over Arbor View with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Liberty (9-2) has won six straight since its loss to Gorman on Sept. 14. The Patriots rolled past Silverado 48-6 last week behind three passing touchdowns and a rushing score from quarterback Tyrese Smith.

Green Valley at Basic

If the regular-season meeting between the Henderson rivals is a sign of what will happen in Friday’s 5A Division II Southern League semifinal, the second meeting between Green Valley and Basic could be an all-timer.

Basic (7-2) held on for a 19-17 win over Green Valley in the “Henderson Bowl” on Oct. 13. The Wolves emerged from a three-way tie with Foothill and Faith Lutheran to win the league title and No. 1 seed, including a bye, in the playoffs. Green Valley (4-6) survived in triple overtime against Sierra Vista 40-39 in a first-round matchup last week.

Faith Lutheran at Foothill

Foothill and Faith Lutheran rolled in their 5A Division II first-round matchups last week, with the No. 2 Falcons defeating Durango 33-6 and the third-seeded Crusaders winning 44-6 over Las Vegas.

Foothill (9-2) won at Faith Lutheran 28-17 on Oct. 13, when a pair of fumbles by the Crusaders (7-3) proved to be costly. Foothill quarterback Mason Dew leads the state with 3,316 passing yards.

Desert Oasis at Palo Verde

The regular-season meeting between Desert Oasis and Palo Verde wasn’t close, as the Panthers (4-4) rolled to a 40-7 home win Sept. 21. But the Diamondbacks (4-5) have won three of their last four games and gave 5A Division III Southern League champion Legacy a tight game.

Palo Verde, the No. 2 seed, enters Friday’s 5A Division III Southern League semifinal after having a bye last week. Desert Oasis, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 6 Spring Valley 24-7 last week behind three touchdowns from quarterback Vincent Hales.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal