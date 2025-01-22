Top-ranked Centennial boys basketball to forfeit 18 games

Centennial’s boys basketball team will have to forfeit 18 games, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz shouts at her team during the second half of a boys high school basketball game against Liberty at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An NIAA spokesperson declined to elaborate on the specific rules the team broke.

Centennial will hold a meeting Wednesday night regarding the situation, coach Karen Weitz said in a text message.

Centennial was 19-1 and 6-0 in Class 5A Southern League and No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings.

Among the 18 forfeits are 17 wins, including Centennial’s 70-56 win over Coronado on Jan. 10. All games on and before Jan. 10 have been ruled as forfeits, the NIAA said.

The Bulldogs are now in seventh place in the 5A Southern League, according to the NIAA, with a 2-4 league record. The top eight teams make the 5A state playoffs, which begin Feb. 14.

Weitz is in her third season coaching the Centennial boys and girls teams. She has led the girls to 14 state championships, and they are also ranked No. 1 by the Review-Journal this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

