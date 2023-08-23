Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Eldorado’s Brandon Lopez, right, fights for possession of the ball after his teammate Jesse Garcia, left, fell to the field while Sunrise Mountain’s Omar Enciso (16) and Daniel Jimenez, second from right, defend during a high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Ysabella Barnum, Sky Pointe: The freshman had three goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to a 6-2 victory over Cheyenne.

Darien Cox, Green Valley: The sophomore’s score on a second-half penalty kick forced a 1-1 tie between the Gators and Palo Verde.

Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had two goals and an assist as the Mustangs topped Las Vegas 8-0.

Lynzee Zrebiec, Tech: The senior scored two goals in the Roadrunners’ 3-1 win over Silverado.

Boys soccer

Robert Crowl, Boulder City: The junior contributed a goal and an assist as the Eagles tied Moapa Valley 2-2.

Jassiel Sosa, Virgin Valley: The sophomore had three goals and two assists as the Bulldogs’ 8-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Girls volleyball

Samantha Lund, Basic: The junior had 13 digs, four kills and three aces in the Wolves’ 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore finished with 13 kills, five digs and four aces as the Falcons won 25-19, 25-2, 25-13 over Green Valley.

Cameron Reese, Arbor View: The sophomore posted 10 kills and four digs to help the Aggies beat Sierra Vista 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.

Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The junior had eight kills as the Mustangs recorded a 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 win over Basic.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls Soccer

Durango 8, Sloan Canyon 3

Equipo Academy 5, Eldorado 3

Green Valley 1, Palo Verde 1

Rancho 3, Clark 1

Shadow Ridge 8, Las Vegas 0

Sky Pointe 6, Cheyenne 2

Tech 3, Silverado 1

Western 1, Basic 0

Boys Soccer

Moapa Valley 2, Boulder City 2

Sunrise Mountain 2, Eldorado 1

Virgin Valley 8, Pahrump Valley 0

Girls Volleyball

Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 0

Baker (Calif.) 3, Sandy Valley 1

Foothill 3, Green Valley 0

Founders Academy 3, Beatty 0

GV Christian 3, Del Sol 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Word of Life 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.