Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Ysabella Barnum, Sky Pointe: The freshman had three goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to a 6-2 victory over Cheyenne.
Darien Cox, Green Valley: The sophomore’s score on a second-half penalty kick forced a 1-1 tie between the Gators and Palo Verde.
Taylor Johnson, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had two goals and an assist as the Mustangs topped Las Vegas 8-0.
Lynzee Zrebiec, Tech: The senior scored two goals in the Roadrunners’ 3-1 win over Silverado.
Boys soccer
Robert Crowl, Boulder City: The junior contributed a goal and an assist as the Eagles tied Moapa Valley 2-2.
Jassiel Sosa, Virgin Valley: The sophomore had three goals and two assists as the Bulldogs’ 8-0 win over Pahrump Valley.
Girls volleyball
Samantha Lund, Basic: The junior had 13 digs, four kills and three aces in the Wolves’ 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore finished with 13 kills, five digs and four aces as the Falcons won 25-19, 25-2, 25-13 over Green Valley.
Cameron Reese, Arbor View: The sophomore posted 10 kills and four digs to help the Aggies beat Sierra Vista 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.
Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The junior had eight kills as the Mustangs recorded a 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 win over Basic.
Tuesday’s scores
Girls Soccer
Durango 8, Sloan Canyon 3
Equipo Academy 5, Eldorado 3
Green Valley 1, Palo Verde 1
Rancho 3, Clark 1
Shadow Ridge 8, Las Vegas 0
Sky Pointe 6, Cheyenne 2
Tech 3, Silverado 1
Western 1, Basic 0
Boys Soccer
Moapa Valley 2, Boulder City 2
Sunrise Mountain 2, Eldorado 1
Virgin Valley 8, Pahrump Valley 0
Girls Volleyball
Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 0
Baker (Calif.) 3, Sandy Valley 1
Foothill 3, Green Valley 0
Founders Academy 3, Beatty 0
GV Christian 3, Del Sol 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Word of Life 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0
