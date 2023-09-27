Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls volleyball
Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 13 digs and 11 kills to help the Trailblazers beat Doral Academy 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.
Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 16 kills, 12 digs and four aces to lead the Falcons to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Silverado.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior collected 10 kills and two aces while helping the Crusaders top Basic 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior had 19 digs, 10 kills and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25 loss to Cadence.
Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior finished with nine digs and eight kills in the Longhorns’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-9 win over Las Vegas.
Boys soccer
Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Patriots defeat Silverado 5-1.
Henri Kettner, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper recorded his ninth shutout of the season as the Panthers topped Eldorado 4-0.
Cristian Leon, Mater East: The senior goalkeeper logged seven saves while helping the Knights blank The Meadows 4-0.
Leon Mesic, Sierra Vista: The junior added one goal and one assist to his strong defensive play to help the Mountain Lions beat Equipo Academy 6-0.
Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior had four goals and two assists to lead the Bengals to a 9-2 victory over Del Sol.
Scores
Girls soccer
Sierra Vista 6, Equipo Academy 2
Boys soccer
Arbor View 6, Green Valley 2
Bishop Gorman 3, Las Vegas 3
Bonanza 9, Del Sol 2
Canyon Springs 3, Cheyenne 0
Centennial 3, Sky Pointe 2
Chaparral 6, Durango 2
Coronado 3, Sunrise Mountain 2
Cristo Rey 6, Sloan Canyon 1
Faith Lutheran 4, Valley 3
Liberty 5, Silverado 1
Mater East 4, The Meadows 0
Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 0
Rancho 2, Shadow Ridge 1
Sierra Vista 6, Equipo Academy 0
SLAM Nevada 2, Doral Academy 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0
Cadence 3, Virgin Valley 1
Coral Academy 3, Amplus Academy 0
Durango 3, Doral Academy 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0
Foothill 3, Silverado 0
Founders Academy 2, Laughlin 1
Legacy 3, Las Vegas 0
Mojave 3, Eldorado 0
The Meadows 3, Rancho 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.