Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls volleyball

Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 13 digs and 11 kills to help the Trailblazers beat Doral Academy 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.

Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 16 kills, 12 digs and four aces to lead the Falcons to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Silverado.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior collected 10 kills and two aces while helping the Crusaders top Basic 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.

Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior had 19 digs, 10 kills and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25 loss to Cadence.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior finished with nine digs and eight kills in the Longhorns’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-9 win over Las Vegas.

Boys soccer

Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Patriots defeat Silverado 5-1.

Henri Kettner, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper recorded his ninth shutout of the season as the Panthers topped Eldorado 4-0.

Cristian Leon, Mater East: The senior goalkeeper logged seven saves while helping the Knights blank The Meadows 4-0.

Leon Mesic, Sierra Vista: The junior added one goal and one assist to his strong defensive play to help the Mountain Lions beat Equipo Academy 6-0.

Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior had four goals and two assists to lead the Bengals to a 9-2 victory over Del Sol.

Scores

Girls soccer

Sierra Vista 6, Equipo Academy 2

Boys soccer

Arbor View 6, Green Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 3, Las Vegas 3

Bonanza 9, Del Sol 2

Canyon Springs 3, Cheyenne 0

Centennial 3, Sky Pointe 2

Chaparral 6, Durango 2

Coronado 3, Sunrise Mountain 2

Cristo Rey 6, Sloan Canyon 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Valley 3

Liberty 5, Silverado 1

Mater East 4, The Meadows 0

Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 0

Rancho 2, Shadow Ridge 1

Sierra Vista 6, Equipo Academy 0

SLAM Nevada 2, Doral Academy 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0

Cadence 3, Virgin Valley 1

Coral Academy 3, Amplus Academy 0

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Founders Academy 2, Laughlin 1

Legacy 3, Las Vegas 0

Mojave 3, Eldorado 0

The Meadows 3, Rancho 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.