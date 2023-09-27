78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 10:41 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls volleyball

Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 13 digs and 11 kills to help the Trailblazers beat Doral Academy 25-16, 25-17, 25-13.

Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 16 kills, 12 digs and four aces to lead the Falcons to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Silverado.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior collected 10 kills and two aces while helping the Crusaders top Basic 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.

Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The junior had 19 digs, 10 kills and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25 loss to Cadence.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy: The senior finished with nine digs and eight kills in the Longhorns’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-9 win over Las Vegas.

Boys soccer

Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Patriots defeat Silverado 5-1.

Henri Kettner, Palo Verde: The senior goalkeeper recorded his ninth shutout of the season as the Panthers topped Eldorado 4-0.

Cristian Leon, Mater East: The senior goalkeeper logged seven saves while helping the Knights blank The Meadows 4-0.

Leon Mesic, Sierra Vista: The junior added one goal and one assist to his strong defensive play to help the Mountain Lions beat Equipo Academy 6-0.

Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior had four goals and two assists to lead the Bengals to a 9-2 victory over Del Sol.

Scores

Girls soccer

Sierra Vista 6, Equipo Academy 2

Boys soccer

Arbor View 6, Green Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 3, Las Vegas 3

Bonanza 9, Del Sol 2

Canyon Springs 3, Cheyenne 0

Centennial 3, Sky Pointe 2

Chaparral 6, Durango 2

Coronado 3, Sunrise Mountain 2

Cristo Rey 6, Sloan Canyon 1

Faith Lutheran 4, Valley 3

Liberty 5, Silverado 1

Mater East 4, The Meadows 0

Palo Verde 4, Eldorado 0

Rancho 2, Shadow Ridge 1

Sierra Vista 6, Equipo Academy 0

SLAM Nevada 2, Doral Academy 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0

Cadence 3, Virgin Valley 1

Coral Academy 3, Amplus Academy 0

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Founders Academy 2, Laughlin 1

Founders Academy 2, Laughlin 1

Legacy 3, Las Vegas 0

Mojave 3, Eldorado 0

The Meadows 3, Rancho 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA
Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA
2
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
3
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
4
Arbor View outlasts Desert Pines in double overtime — PHOTOS
Arbor View outlasts Desert Pines in double overtime — PHOTOS
5
Roundup: Gorman blanks Silverado; Liberty rolls
Roundup: Gorman blanks Silverado; Liberty rolls
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
A’ja Wilson sparks Aces past Wings for 2-0 series lead
A’ja Wilson sparks Aces past Wings for 2-0 series lead
CARTOON: Economic fall
CARTOON: Economic fall
LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again
LETTER: Fighting over the federal budget again
LETTER: Fiscally responsible Republicans get called names
LETTER: Fiscally responsible Republicans get called names