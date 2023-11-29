Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys basketball

— Alijah Adem, Spring Valley: The senior collected 31 points and 11 assists, and the Grizzlies hit 14 3-pointers in their 74-61 victory over Clark.

— Elijah Johnson, Valley: The senior nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Vikings to a 65-64 win over Las Vegas.

— Jesse Judkins, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 19 points as the Mustangs rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Centennial 60-57.

— Eric Lechuga, Eldorado: The senior posted 11 points and 15 rebounds in the Sundevils’ 48-42 victory over Del Sol.

— Xavion Staton, Sierra Vista: The junior recorded 23 points as the Mountain Lions edged Green Valley 74-72.

Girls basketball

— Julia Carmichael, Boulder City: The senior scored 22 points to help the Eagles defeat Tech 40-34.

— Elenise Fotu, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Spartans’ 57-45 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Natasha Harrison, Basic: The senior scored 23 points as the Wolves jumped to an early lead and hung on for a 42-30 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Morgan White, Del Sol: The sophomore scored 15 points, and the Dragons allowed just one field goal in a 55-9 victory over Doral Academy.

Scores

Boys basketball

Eldorado 48, Del Sol 42

Shadow Ridge 60, Centennial 57

Sierra Vista 74, Green Valley 72

Silverado 93, Doral Academy 26

Spring Valley 74, Clark 61

Valley 65, Las Vegas 64

Western 65, Tech 34

Girls basketball

Basic 42, Desert Oasis 30

Boulder City 40, Tech 34

Cimarron-Memorial 57, Sunrise Mountain 45

Coral Academy 63, Cristo Rey 2

Del Sol 55, Doral Academy 9

Moapa Valley 42, Enterprise (Utah) 34

Valley 34, Las Vegas 16

Flag football

Del Sol 55, Cheyenne 0

Desert Oasis 42, SLAM Academy 7

Sky Pointe 42, Rancho 18

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal