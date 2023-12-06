Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs for yards pas Shadow Ridge defender Jimena Barraza (7) during the first half of their girl's flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Emmitt Bell, Sky Pointe: The sophomore hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lift the Eagles over Del Sol 61-57.

Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the Mustangs to a 77-63 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Elijah Engfer, Cadence: The senior scored 21 points to help the Cougars beat Cheyenne 43-26.

Armondo Lewis, Canyon Springs: The senior recorded 21 points in the Pioneers’ 56-48 win over Legacy.

Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior finished with 29 points, six assists and five rebounds in the Eagles’ 85-26 win over SLAM Nevada.

Girls basketball

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill: The senior scored 13 points as the Falcons defeated Durango 48-20.

Trista Mabry, Desert Pines: The junior had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks in the Jaguars’ 55-18 victory over Palo Verde.

Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman logged 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Spartans cruised to a 62-16 win over Eldorado.

Flag football

Sah’reniti Blazio, Centennial: The senior had eight receptions and two TDs as the Bulldogs defeated Del Sol 36-6.

Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge: The junior quarterback passed for 173 yards and four TDs. Her scoring pass to Jyniah Sanders with three seconds remaining gave the Mustangs a 39-34 victory over Desert Oasis.

Davie Slack, Virgin Valley: The sophomore completed 14 of 23 passes for 139 yards and four TDs and also rushed for 32 yards to help the Bulldogs beat Moapa Valley 34-6.

Jacquelyn Smidt, Sierra Vista: The senior quarterback threw for 205 yards and three TDs in the Mountain Lions’ 27-13 victory over Canyon Springs.

Preseah Williams, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored three TDs as the Gaels rolled to a 44-12 win over Green Valley.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys basketball

Basic 50, Chaparral 37

Beaver Dam 44, Indian Springs 11

Boulder City 85, SLAM Nevada 56

Cadence 43, Cheyenne 26

Canyon Springs 56, Legacy 48

Desert Oasis 60, Green Valley 55

Lake Mead 69, Adelson School 23

Pine View (Utah) 62, Rancho 50

Shadow Ridge 77, Sunrise Mountain 63

Sky Pointe 61, Del Sol 57

Somerset-Losee 68, Western 55

Girls basketball

Centennial 73, Shadow Ridge 30

Cimarron-Memorial 62, Eldorado 16

Coronado 65, Coral Academy 41

Desert Pines 55, Palo Verde 18

Foothill 48, Durango 20

Indian Springs 52, Beaver Dam 17

Lincoln County 55, American Heritage 23

Needles 68, Laughlin 8

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 44, Green Valley 12

Centennial 36, Del Sol 6

Las Vegas 30, Tech 25

Palo Verde 33, Basic 0

Shadow Ridge 39, Desert Oasis 34

Sierra Vista 27, Canyon Springs 13

Virgin Valley 34, Moapa Valley 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal