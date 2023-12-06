Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Boys basketball
Emmitt Bell, Sky Pointe: The sophomore hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lift the Eagles over Del Sol 61-57.
Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the Mustangs to a 77-63 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Elijah Engfer, Cadence: The senior scored 21 points to help the Cougars beat Cheyenne 43-26.
Armondo Lewis, Canyon Springs: The senior recorded 21 points in the Pioneers’ 56-48 win over Legacy.
Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior finished with 29 points, six assists and five rebounds in the Eagles’ 85-26 win over SLAM Nevada.
Girls basketball
Rylee Hjorth, Foothill: The senior scored 13 points as the Falcons defeated Durango 48-20.
Trista Mabry, Desert Pines: The junior had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks in the Jaguars’ 55-18 victory over Palo Verde.
Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman logged 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals as the Spartans cruised to a 62-16 win over Eldorado.
Flag football
Sah’reniti Blazio, Centennial: The senior had eight receptions and two TDs as the Bulldogs defeated Del Sol 36-6.
Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge: The junior quarterback passed for 173 yards and four TDs. Her scoring pass to Jyniah Sanders with three seconds remaining gave the Mustangs a 39-34 victory over Desert Oasis.
Davie Slack, Virgin Valley: The sophomore completed 14 of 23 passes for 139 yards and four TDs and also rushed for 32 yards to help the Bulldogs beat Moapa Valley 34-6.
Jacquelyn Smidt, Sierra Vista: The senior quarterback threw for 205 yards and three TDs in the Mountain Lions’ 27-13 victory over Canyon Springs.
Preseah Williams, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored three TDs as the Gaels rolled to a 44-12 win over Green Valley.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys basketball
Basic 50, Chaparral 37
Beaver Dam 44, Indian Springs 11
Boulder City 85, SLAM Nevada 56
Cadence 43, Cheyenne 26
Canyon Springs 56, Legacy 48
Desert Oasis 60, Green Valley 55
Lake Mead 69, Adelson School 23
Pine View (Utah) 62, Rancho 50
Shadow Ridge 77, Sunrise Mountain 63
Sky Pointe 61, Del Sol 57
Somerset-Losee 68, Western 55
Girls basketball
Centennial 73, Shadow Ridge 30
Cimarron-Memorial 62, Eldorado 16
Coronado 65, Coral Academy 41
Desert Pines 55, Palo Verde 18
Foothill 48, Durango 20
Indian Springs 52, Beaver Dam 17
Lincoln County 55, American Heritage 23
Needles 68, Laughlin 8
Flag football
Bishop Gorman 44, Green Valley 12
Centennial 36, Del Sol 6
Las Vegas 30, Tech 25
Palo Verde 33, Basic 0
Shadow Ridge 39, Desert Oasis 34
Sierra Vista 27, Canyon Springs 13
Virgin Valley 34, Moapa Valley 6
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal