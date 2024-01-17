Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The junior scored 20 points to help the Falcons to a 62-47 win over Mojave.

Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Mustangs took control late during a 60-54 win over Legacy.

Prince Davis, Desert Pines: The junior had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Jaguars’ 63-60 victory over Silverado.

Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The junior posted 21 points as the Rams defeated Desert Oasis 73-51.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Gaels to a 65-57 win over Arbor View.

Girls basketball

Raina Cobbin, Del Sol: The sophomore scored 21 points to lead the Dragons to a 67-17 victory over Sandy Valley.

Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The junior collected 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Rams’ 54-36 win over Silverado.

Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Gaels beat Democracy Prep 54-44.

Key Thrower, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored 25 points to lead the Lions past Tech 71-34.

Flag football

Larein Caballero, Bonanza: The sophomore had seven tackles and an interception to help the Bengals rout Faith Lutheran 40-0.

Karah Foss, Arbor View: The freshman completed 14 of 20 passes for 180 yards and five TDs as the Aggies logged a 41-13 victory over Mojave.

Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The junior had three offensive TDs and scored another on an interception return to lead the Miners to a 27-21 victory over Spring Valley.

Jacquelyn Smidt, Sierra Vista: The senior passed for 250 yards and four TDs to help the Mountain Lions edge Legacy 38-32.

MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The junior rushed for 189 yards and two TDs in the Cougars’ 48-0 win over Amplus Academy.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 65, Arbor View 57

Cadence 63, Tech 35

Coronado 76, Spring Valley 68

Desert Pines 63, Silverado 60

Faith Lutheran 84, Sunrise Mountain 65

Foothill 62, Mojave 47

Liberty Baptist 46, Mountain View 44

Rancho 73, Desert Oasis 51

Round Mountain 37, Tonopah 31

Shadow Ridge 60, Legacy 54

Spring Mountain 47, Beatty 25

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 54, Democracy Prep 44

Basic 58, Foothill 52

Del Sol 67, Sandy Valley 17

Durango 48, Canyon Springs 44

Indian Springs 40, Laughlin 30

Moapa Valley 52, Virgin Valley 38

Needles 64, Parker (Ariz.) 38

Rancho 54, Silverado 36

Somerset-Losee 71, Tech 34

Flag football

Arbor View 41, Mojave 13

Bonanza 40, Faith Lutheran 0

Cadence 39, Sky Pointe 0

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Cheyenne 0

Clark 22, Desert Pines 6

Coronado 48, Amplus Academy 0

Desert Oasis 40, Foothill 12

Sierra Vista 38, Legacy 32

Sunrise Mountain 27, Spring Valley 21

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal