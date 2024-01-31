Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Boys basketball
Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The junior had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to help the Cowboys edge Pahrump Valley 50-47.
Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior scored 24 points, all in the first half, as the Eagles jumped ahead early and rolled to an 80-34 win over Doral Academy.
Robert Waddell, Eldorado: The sophomore finished with 19 points, five steals and three rebounds to help the Sundevils beat Cristo Rey 79-14.
Girls basketball
Claudia Arellano, Rancho: The junior scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Rams to a 53-42 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The junior led all scorers with 20 points as the Patriots defeated Arbor View 67-49.
Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore collected 24 points while leading the Crusaders to a 55-40 victory over Palo Verde.
Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The sophomore had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dragons defeat Basic 59-51.
Demi Thompson, Democracy Prep: The senior battled back from foul trouble to nail the go-ahead shot, followed by a steal and a layup with 30 seconds remaining, to help the visiting Blue Knights stun Centennial 50-46.
Flag football
Larein Caballero, Bonanza: The sophomore had seven tackles and added a key sack late in the game to preserve the Bengals’ 20-19 victory over Cadence.
Cherish Chang, Durango: The senior rushed for three TDs and passed for two scores to lead the Trailblazers past Amplus Academy 31-12.
Jayda Emil, Arbor View: The junior had three receptions for 94 yards and two TDs as the Aggies rolled to a 57-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The junior passed for two TDs, rushed for two TDs and had three interceptions in the Miners’ 33-6 win over Sky Pointe.
Addison Stanton, Coronado: The senior recorded eight tackles and a sack to help the Cougars cruise to a 41-0 win over Canyon Springs.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys basketball
Boulder City 80, Doral Academy 34
Chaparral 50, Pahrump Valley 47
Coral Academy 56, Sloan Canyon 49
Eldorado 79, Cristo Rey 14
Lake Mead 65, GV Christian 32
Lincoln County 64, Adelson School 22
Needles 77, Founders Academy 24
Pahranagat Valley 63, Liberty Baptist 37
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 63, Desert Pines 32
Chaparral 24, Cristo Rey 21
Coral Academy 62, Sloan Canyon 27
Coronado 68, Spring Valley 61
Del Sol 59, Basic 51
Democracy Prep 50, Centennial 46
Desert Oasis 48, Las Vegas 28
Faith Lutheran 55, Palo Verde 40
Liberty 67, Arbor View 49
Moapa Valley 56, Cadence 13
Needles 59, Founders Academy 8
Rancho 53, Cimarron-Memorial 42
Shadow Ridge 48, Clark 31
Flag football
Arbor View 57, Desert Pines 0
Bonanza 20, Cadence 19
Chaparral 25, Rancho 6
Coronado 41, Canyon Springs 0
Durango 31, Amplus Academy 12
Legacy 25, Spring Valley 12
Sierra Vista 40, Cheyenne 0
Sunrise Mountain 33, Sky Pointe 6
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal