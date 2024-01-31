Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Desert Pines’ London Scott (10) tries to break past Bishop Gorman’s Addysen Carr (12) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Neeyah Webster (33) attempts to make a rebound shot against Desert Pines during a high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bishop Gorman’s Neenah Webster (33) tries to get past Desert Pines’ Alanna Jackson (11) during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Bishop Gorman won 63-32. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The junior had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to help the Cowboys edge Pahrump Valley 50-47.

Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior scored 24 points, all in the first half, as the Eagles jumped ahead early and rolled to an 80-34 win over Doral Academy.

Robert Waddell, Eldorado: The sophomore finished with 19 points, five steals and three rebounds to help the Sundevils beat Cristo Rey 79-14.

Girls basketball

Claudia Arellano, Rancho: The junior scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Rams to a 53-42 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Satsuki Bradley, Liberty: The junior led all scorers with 20 points as the Patriots defeated Arbor View 67-49.

Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore collected 24 points while leading the Crusaders to a 55-40 victory over Palo Verde.

Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The sophomore had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dragons defeat Basic 59-51.

Demi Thompson, Democracy Prep: The senior battled back from foul trouble to nail the go-ahead shot, followed by a steal and a layup with 30 seconds remaining, to help the visiting Blue Knights stun Centennial 50-46.

Flag football

Larein Caballero, Bonanza: The sophomore had seven tackles and added a key sack late in the game to preserve the Bengals’ 20-19 victory over Cadence.

Cherish Chang, Durango: The senior rushed for three TDs and passed for two scores to lead the Trailblazers past Amplus Academy 31-12.

Jayda Emil, Arbor View: The junior had three receptions for 94 yards and two TDs as the Aggies rolled to a 57-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The junior passed for two TDs, rushed for two TDs and had three interceptions in the Miners’ 33-6 win over Sky Pointe.

Addison Stanton, Coronado: The senior recorded eight tackles and a sack to help the Cougars cruise to a 41-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 80, Doral Academy 34

Chaparral 50, Pahrump Valley 47

Coral Academy 56, Sloan Canyon 49

Eldorado 79, Cristo Rey 14

Lake Mead 65, GV Christian 32

Lincoln County 64, Adelson School 22

Needles 77, Founders Academy 24

Pahranagat Valley 63, Liberty Baptist 37

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 63, Desert Pines 32

Chaparral 24, Cristo Rey 21

Coral Academy 62, Sloan Canyon 27

Coronado 68, Spring Valley 61

Del Sol 59, Basic 51

Democracy Prep 50, Centennial 46

Desert Oasis 48, Las Vegas 28

Faith Lutheran 55, Palo Verde 40

Liberty 67, Arbor View 49

Moapa Valley 56, Cadence 13

Needles 59, Founders Academy 8

Rancho 53, Cimarron-Memorial 42

Shadow Ridge 48, Clark 31

Flag football

Arbor View 57, Desert Pines 0

Bonanza 20, Cadence 19

Chaparral 25, Rancho 6

Coronado 41, Canyon Springs 0

Durango 31, Amplus Academy 12

Legacy 25, Spring Valley 12

Sierra Vista 40, Cheyenne 0

Sunrise Mountain 33, Sky Pointe 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal