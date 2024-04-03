Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows: The senior pitcher earned a five-inning victory and went 2-for-3 with two doubles at the plate in the Mustangs’ 11-1 victory over Boulder City.
— Mayson Au Young-Uwaine, Rancho: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Rams rolled past Cadence 21-0.
— Gabe Capitini, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers past Cimarron-Memorial 10-0.
— Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Skyhawks cruise to an 18-3 win over Del Sol.
— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The junior struck out seven while tossing a three-hitter as the Gaels defeated Foothill 7-0.
Softball
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs to lead the Rams to a 14-4 win over Cadence.
— Gabrielle Clayton, Basic: The senior had a home run, a double and an RBI to help the Wolves rout Bonanza 10-0.
— Anijha Hudson, Mojave: The senior finished with three hits, a double and four RBIs as the Rattlers scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 14-13 win over Las Vegas.
— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with two triples and seven RBIs, and the Grizzlies rallied for 19 runs in the sixth inning for a 21-11 win over Doral Academy.
— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore finished with three hits, two doubles and four RBIs as the Falcons held off a late rally by Tech for a 14-11 win.
Boys volleyball
— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior collected 19 kills and 11 digs in the Aggies’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 loss to Palo Verde.
— Raymond Cruz Vega, Canyon Springs: The senior finished with 11 assists and eight kills in the Pioneers’ 30-28, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20 win over SLAM Academy.
— Blake Madsen, Palo Verde: The senior racked up 40 assists, seven digs and four kills to help the Panthers rally from a first-set loss to beat Arbor View 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.
— Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior recorded 29 assists, five kills and two aces as the Bulldogs defeated Valley 25-23, 25-18, 25-22.
— Brady Sorenson, Boulder City: The senior had 15 kills to help the Eagles defeat Sloan Canyon 25-11, 25-10, 25-18.
Scores
Baseball
Bishop Amat (Calif.) 9, Desert Oasis 1
Bishop Gorman 7, Foothill 0
Durango 10, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Eldorado 10, Desert Pines 3
Granada Hills (Calif.) 10, Coronado 4
Lake Mead 16, Pahranagat Valley 1
Lake Mead 14, Pahranagat Valley 4
Legacy 6, Clark 4
Liberty 8, Green Valley 2
Liberty Baptist 13, Adelson School 6
Liberty Baptist 14, Adelson School 0
Mater East 16, Democracy Prep 0
Needles 16, Laughlin 0
Needles 15, Laughlin 0
Pahrump Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 2
Rancho 21, Cadence 0
Sandy Valley 21, GV Christian 7
Sierra Vista 13, Bonanza 3
Silverado 18, Del Sol 3
SLAM Academy 14, Chaparral 0
Tech 17, Doral Academy 0
The Meadows 11, Boulder City 1
Virgin Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0
Western 16, Valley 0
Softball
Basic 10, Bonanza 0
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Legacy 3
Foothill 14, Tech 11
Mojave 14, Las Vegas 13 (8)
Needles 19, Laughlin 0
Needles 19, Laughlin 0
Pahranagat Valley 22, Lake Mead 7
Pahranagat Valley 13, Lake Mead 3
Pahrump Valley 21, The Meadows 0
Rancho 14, Cadence 4
Sandy Valley 25, GV Christian 6
Spring Valley 21, Doral Academy 11
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Canyon Springs 3, SLAM Academy 1
Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0
Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1
Somerset-Losee 3, Founders Academy 0
Virgin Valley 3, Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal