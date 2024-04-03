Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 1 Palo Verde defeats No. 3 Arbor View in volleyball — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard gets a shot past Palo Verde’s Blake Madsen during an NIAA volleyball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows: The senior pitcher earned a five-inning victory and went 2-for-3 with two doubles at the plate in the Mustangs’ 11-1 victory over Boulder City.

— Mayson Au Young-Uwaine, Rancho: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Rams rolled past Cadence 21-0.

— Gabe Capitini, Durango: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers past Cimarron-Memorial 10-0.

— Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Skyhawks cruise to an 18-3 win over Del Sol.

— James Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The junior struck out seven while tossing a three-hitter as the Gaels defeated Foothill 7-0.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs to lead the Rams to a 14-4 win over Cadence.

— Gabrielle Clayton, Basic: The senior had a home run, a double and an RBI to help the Wolves rout Bonanza 10-0.

— Anijha Hudson, Mojave: The senior finished with three hits, a double and four RBIs as the Rattlers scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 14-13 win over Las Vegas.

— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with two triples and seven RBIs, and the Grizzlies rallied for 19 runs in the sixth inning for a 21-11 win over Doral Academy.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore finished with three hits, two doubles and four RBIs as the Falcons held off a late rally by Tech for a 14-11 win.

Boys volleyball

— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior collected 19 kills and 11 digs in the Aggies’ 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 loss to Palo Verde.

— Raymond Cruz Vega, Canyon Springs: The senior finished with 11 assists and eight kills in the Pioneers’ 30-28, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20 win over SLAM Academy.

— Blake Madsen, Palo Verde: The senior racked up 40 assists, seven digs and four kills to help the Panthers rally from a first-set loss to beat Arbor View 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.

— Maruli Panjaitan, Virgin Valley: The senior recorded 29 assists, five kills and two aces as the Bulldogs defeated Valley 25-23, 25-18, 25-22.

— Brady Sorenson, Boulder City: The senior had 15 kills to help the Eagles defeat Sloan Canyon 25-11, 25-10, 25-18.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Amat (Calif.) 9, Desert Oasis 1

Bishop Gorman 7, Foothill 0

Durango 10, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 10, Desert Pines 3

Granada Hills (Calif.) 10, Coronado 4

Lake Mead 16, Pahranagat Valley 1

Lake Mead 14, Pahranagat Valley 4

Legacy 6, Clark 4

Liberty 8, Green Valley 2

Liberty Baptist 13, Adelson School 6

Liberty Baptist 14, Adelson School 0

Mater East 16, Democracy Prep 0

Needles 16, Laughlin 0

Needles 15, Laughlin 0

Pahrump Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 2

Rancho 21, Cadence 0

Sandy Valley 21, GV Christian 7

Sierra Vista 13, Bonanza 3

Silverado 18, Del Sol 3

SLAM Academy 14, Chaparral 0

Tech 17, Doral Academy 0

The Meadows 11, Boulder City 1

Virgin Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0

Western 16, Valley 0

Softball

Basic 10, Bonanza 0

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Legacy 3

Foothill 14, Tech 11

Mojave 14, Las Vegas 13 (8)

Needles 19, Laughlin 0

Needles 19, Laughlin 0

Pahranagat Valley 22, Lake Mead 7

Pahranagat Valley 13, Lake Mead 3

Pahrump Valley 21, The Meadows 0

Rancho 14, Cadence 4

Sandy Valley 25, GV Christian 6

Spring Valley 21, Doral Academy 11

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Canyon Springs 3, SLAM Academy 1

Green Valley 3, Del Sol 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1

Somerset-Losee 3, Founders Academy 0

Virgin Valley 3, Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal