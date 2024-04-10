Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Christian Gross, Faith Lutheran: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Crusaders cruised to an 11-1 victory over Palo Verde.

— Lincoln Guillermo, Desert Oasis: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double as the Diamondbacks jumped ahead early and held on for a 6-4 win over Arbor View.

— Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The senior racked up six hits, a triple and six RBIs in the Mustangs’ 37-0 rout of Chaparral.

— Tyler Straily, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Falcons roll to a 17-9 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Dillon Victoravich, Coronado: The junior threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out six, in the Cougars’ 8-1 victory over Silverado.

Softball

— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, and the Gators scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Palo Verde 11-10.

— Shaylee Ghadery, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the Crusaders’ 7-4 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman struck out four while tossing a three-inning no-hitter as the Aggies beat Silverado 15-0.

— Payton Rogers, Boulder City: The sophomore threw a three-inning no-hitter to help the Eagles roll past Canyon Springs 17-0.

— Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and also tossed a complete-game three-hitter to earn the victory in the Cougars’ 5-0 win over Liberty.

Boys volleyball

— Mark Blanchard, Arbor View: The senior had 11 digs and nine kills as the Aggies defeated Desert Oasis 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.

— Aiden Camacho, Coronado: The senior collected 23 assists, 16 kills and three aces to lead the Cougars past Foothill 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.

— Angel Lopez, Shadow Ridge: The senior logged 11 assists and six digs in the Mustangs’ 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 win over Cheyenne.

— Thomas Taylor, Centennial: The senior finished with 39 assists and 10 digs as the Bulldogs outlasted Sierra Vista for a 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8 victory.

— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior had 36 assists and eight digs in the Gators’ 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 win over Mojave.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 12, Spring Valley 2

Centennial 6, Liberty 4

Coronado 8, Silverado 1

Democracy Prep 12, Mojave 1

Desert Oasis 6, Arbor View 4

Faith Lutheran 11, Palo Verde 1

Foothill 17, Shadow Ridge 9

Lake Mead 12, Lincoln County 2

Lake Mead 13, Lincoln County 2

Laughlin 21, Sandy Valley 1

Mater East 25, Canyon Springs 10

Needles 13, Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 9

Pahrump Valley 7, SLAM Academy 2

The Meadows 37, Chaparral 0

White Pine 16, Adelson School 0

Softball

Arbor View 15, Silverado 0

Boulder City 17, Canyon Springs 0

Cheyenne 21, Del Sol 7

Coronado 5, Liberty 0

Faith Lutheran 7, Bishop Gorman 4

Green Valley 11, Palo Verde 10

Laughlin 21, Sandy Valley 3

Lincoln County 11, Lake Mead 0

Lincoln County 12, Lake Mead 1

Shadow Ridge 16, Centennial 15

SLAM Academy 16, The Meadows 0

Virgin Valley 16, Mater East 6

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0

Centennial 3, Sierra Vista 2

Coronado 3, Foothill 0

Eldorado 3, Canyon Springs 2

Green Valley 3, Mojave 0

Las Vegas 3, Sloan Canyon 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal