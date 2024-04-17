Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Mark Hyde, Sierra Vista: The senior pitcher scattered six hits over seven innings to lead the Mountain Lions to a 3-1 victory over Tech.

— Roberto Madrigal, Clark: The senior went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as the Chargers used an 11-run fourth inning to beat Cimarron-Memorial 17-5.

— Cole Neilson, Liberty: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Patriots to a 14-8 win over Rancho.

— Jayden Shuford, Durango: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Trailblazers defeat SLAM Academy 9-0.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitcher struck out 19 of the 21 batters she faced, tossing a complete-game three-hitter to beat Cimarron-Memorial 3-0.

— Kaylee Farasy, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and the Roadrunners scored in the top of the eighth inning for a 6-5 victory over Foothill.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore homered and was the winning pitcher in the Wolves’ 18-2 win over Bonanza.

— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The sophomore logged three doubles and three RBIs to help the Grizzlies defeat Doral Academy 16-5.

— Aofia Noa, Legacy: The junior had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Longhorns past Clark 6-2.

Boys volleyball

— Josh Johnson, Bonanza: The junior logged 22 kills and 13 digs in the Bengals’ 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12 loss to Cheyenne.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior finished with 13 assists and 10 digs in the Longhorns’ 25-12, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18 loss to Mojave.

— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior racked up 14 blocks and 13 kills as the Cowboys rallied for a 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12 victory over Spring Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Clark 17, Cimarron-Memorial 5

Durango 9, SLAM Academy 0

Indian Springs 20, Sandy Valley 0

Indian Springs 18, Sandy Valley 2

Liberty 14, Rancho 8

Liberty Baptist 17, Beaver Dam 0

Liberty Baptist 16, Beaver Dam 2

Sierra Vista 3, Tech 1

Softball

Basic 18, Bonanza 2

Beaver Dam 22, GV Christian 7

Beaver Dam 20, GV Christian 2

Boulder City 4, Virgin Valley 2

Durango 25, Desert Pines 3

Indian Springs 19, Sandy Valley 0

Indian Springs 20, Sandy Valley 0

Laughlin 22, Mountain View 8

Laughlin 21, Mountain View 1

Legacy 6, Clark 2

Mojave 13, Las Vegas 10

Rancho 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Sierra Vista 16, Eldorado 1

Spring Valley 16, Doral Academy 5

Tech 6, Foothill 5

Tonopah 29, Mineral County 11

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Chaparral 3, Spring Valley 2

Cheyenne 3, Bonanza 2

Del Sol 3, Las Vegas 0

Durango 3, Tech 2

Mojave 3, Legacy 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal