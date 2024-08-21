Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado defender Ella Schultz kicks to score on Arbor View during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Allison Kleiner, center left, and Cate Gusick (20) celebrate Kleiner’s goal during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

– Leslie Canas, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored the game-winner on a free kick in the second half as the Spartans defeated Equipo 3-2.

– Averie Carothers, Tech: The junior logged two goals and an assist to help Tech edge SLAM Academy 4-3.

– Hunter Hughes, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes into the second half to lead the Mountain Lions to a 1-0 victory over Green Valley.

– Allison Kleiner, Coronado: The junior scored a goal as the Cougars took an early lead and held on for a 2-1 win over Arbor View.

– Irelynn Lewis, Moapa Valley: The freshman scored her second career goal and was one of five Pirates to score in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls volleyball

– Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The sophomore posted 17 digs, 11 assists and eight kills in the Diamondbacks’ 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14 win over Basic.

– Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior finished with 28 kills, 10 digs and two aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13 loss to Foothill.

– Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior racked up 16 assists, 13 kills and three aces as the Falcons held off a Durango rally for 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13 win.

– Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The senior had 18 digs, 15 kills and seven aces to help the Bulldogs rally past Sloan Canyon 25-12, 23-25, 26-28, 25-14, 15-9.

– Tamara Unga, Arbor View: The junior finished with 18 kills and six aces in the Aggies’ 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Girls soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Equipo 2

Coronado 2, Arbor View 1

Moapa Valley 5, Sunrise Mountain 1

Sierra Vista 1, Green Valley 0

Sky Pointe 5, Spring Valley 4

Tech 4, SLAM Academy 3

Boys soccer

Durango 0, Spring Valley 0

Sky Pointe 1, Doral Academy 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Desert Oasis 3, Basic 1

Foothill 3, Durango 2

Founders Academy 3, Indian Springs 0

Virgin Valley 3, Sloan Canyon 2

