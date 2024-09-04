Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Liberty senior Natalie Collins (2) directs her teammates during the high school girls soccer match against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Danna Arroyo, Equipo: The freshman finished with two goals and two assists as the Yeti rolled past Valley 10-0.

— Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Patriots defeat Arbor View 3-1.

— Cristal Lara, Tech: The junior logged three goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 8-2 win over Western.

— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior racked up four goals and an assist in the Eagles’ 11-3 victory over Mojave.

— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored all three of her team’s goals to lead the Miners past Mater East 3-2.

Girls volleyball

— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had 27 kills, 14 digs and three aces to help the Roadrunners hold off a rally for a 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 28-30, 15-11 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior logged 19 assists and seven aces to lead the Gators past Sunrise Mountain 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.

— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The senior recorded 10 kills and nine digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Boulder City.

Scores

Girls soccer

Basic 7, Sky Pointe 1

Boulder City 11, Mojave 3

Coronado 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Doral Academy 9, Rancho 0

Equipo 10, Valley 0

Green Valley 1, Canyon Springs 1

Liberty 3, Arbor View 1

Moapa Valley 1, Del Sol 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Sierra Vista 8, Clark 0

Silverado 4, Spring Valley 1

Sunrise Mountain 3, Mater East 2

Tech 8, Western 2

Boys soccer

Chaparral 7, Sky Pointe 2

Liberty 15, Adelson School 0

Girls volleyball

Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Losee 3, Western 0

Pahranagat Valley 3, Beaver Dam 0

Tech 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal