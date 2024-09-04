Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Girls soccer
— Danna Arroyo, Equipo: The freshman finished with two goals and two assists as the Yeti rolled past Valley 10-0.
— Natalie Collins, Liberty: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Patriots defeat Arbor View 3-1.
— Cristal Lara, Tech: The junior logged three goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 8-2 win over Western.
— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior racked up four goals and an assist in the Eagles’ 11-3 victory over Mojave.
— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The senior scored all three of her team’s goals to lead the Miners past Mater East 3-2.
Girls volleyball
— Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had 27 kills, 14 digs and three aces to help the Roadrunners hold off a rally for a 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 28-30, 15-11 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior logged 19 assists and seven aces to lead the Gators past Sunrise Mountain 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.
— Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley: The senior recorded 10 kills and nine digs in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Boulder City.
Scores
Girls soccer
Basic 7, Sky Pointe 1
Boulder City 11, Mojave 3
Coronado 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Doral Academy 9, Rancho 0
Equipo 10, Valley 0
Green Valley 1, Canyon Springs 1
Liberty 3, Arbor View 1
Moapa Valley 1, Del Sol 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Sierra Vista 8, Clark 0
Silverado 4, Spring Valley 1
Sunrise Mountain 3, Mater East 2
Tech 8, Western 2
Boys soccer
Chaparral 7, Sky Pointe 2
Liberty 15, Adelson School 0
Girls volleyball
Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Losee 3, Western 0
Pahranagat Valley 3, Beaver Dam 0
Tech 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2
The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 0
Virgin Valley 3, Boulder City 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal