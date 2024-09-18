Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school girls soccer and girls volleyball action.

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The senior’s three goals and two assists helped lift the Skyhawks to an 8-0 victory over Desert Pines.

— Sona Gonzales, Basic: The senior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Wolves to a 7-4 victory over Western.

— Stephenie Hackett, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with a goal and an assist as the Gaels, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 1 Coronado 3-1 in a key 5A Southern League game.

— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior scored five goals in the Eagles’ 10-1 rout over Mater East.

— Andrea Quintero, Equipo: The senior finished with three goals and an assist in the Yeti’s 9-0 win over Cristo Rey.

— Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The sophomore recorded three goals and two assists to lead the Dragons past Durango 9-1.

Girls volleyball

— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior racked up 15 assists, four aces and three digs to help the Roadrunners beat Spring Valley 25-16, 25-11, 25-20.

— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior collected nine kills and seven digs while leading the Trailblazers to a 25-13, 25-15, 15-11 win over Doral Academy.

— Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The senior had 32 kills, three blocks and two aces to lift the Guardians past Lake Mead 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Basic 7, Western 4

Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 1

Boulder City 10, Mater East 1

Canyon Springs 4, Spring Valley 0

Centennial 9, Sky Pointe 0

Doral Academy 9, Durango 1

Equipo 9, Cristo Rey 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Desert Oasis 1

Foothill 1, Sierra Vista 1

Green Valley 1, Tech 0

Las Vegas 8, Rancho 0

Liberty 3, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Moapa Valley 4, Valley 0

Mojave 9, Sloan Canyon 1

Pahrump Valley 4, Sunrise Mountain 2

Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0

Girls volleyball

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

GV Christian 3, Lake Mead 1

Needles 3, Laughlin 0

Tech 3, Spring Valley 0

