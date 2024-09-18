Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school girls soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
— Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The senior’s three goals and two assists helped lift the Skyhawks to an 8-0 victory over Desert Pines.
— Sona Gonzales, Basic: The senior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Wolves to a 7-4 victory over Western.
— Stephenie Hackett, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with a goal and an assist as the Gaels, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 1 Coronado 3-1 in a key 5A Southern League game.
— Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior scored five goals in the Eagles’ 10-1 rout over Mater East.
— Andrea Quintero, Equipo: The senior finished with three goals and an assist in the Yeti’s 9-0 win over Cristo Rey.
— Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The sophomore recorded three goals and two assists to lead the Dragons past Durango 9-1.
Girls volleyball
— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior racked up 15 assists, four aces and three digs to help the Roadrunners beat Spring Valley 25-16, 25-11, 25-20.
— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior collected nine kills and seven digs while leading the Trailblazers to a 25-13, 25-15, 15-11 win over Doral Academy.
— Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The senior had 32 kills, three blocks and two aces to lift the Guardians past Lake Mead 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Basic 7, Western 4
Bishop Gorman 3, Coronado 1
Boulder City 10, Mater East 1
Canyon Springs 4, Spring Valley 0
Centennial 9, Sky Pointe 0
Doral Academy 9, Durango 1
Equipo 9, Cristo Rey 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Desert Oasis 1
Foothill 1, Sierra Vista 1
Green Valley 1, Tech 0
Las Vegas 8, Rancho 0
Liberty 3, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Moapa Valley 4, Valley 0
Mojave 9, Sloan Canyon 1
Pahrump Valley 4, Sunrise Mountain 2
Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0
Girls volleyball
Durango 3, Doral Academy 0
GV Christian 3, Lake Mead 1
Needles 3, Laughlin 0
Tech 3, Spring Valley 0
