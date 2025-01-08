Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

SLAM's William Bonwell, left, takes control over Bishop Gorman's Connor Johns during their 112 pound NIAA wrestling match on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior racked up 50 points to lead the Rams to a 77-27 win over Cadence.

— Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored 27 points as the Spartans defeated Valley 68-62.

Girls basketball

— Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The senior had 17 points to help the Pioneers edge Spring Mountain 50-46.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 18 points in the Mountain Lions’ 56-44 victory over Rancho.

— Aliyah Harris, Lake Mead Academy: The senior recorded 18 points in the Eagles’ 41-22 win over GV Christian.

— Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as the Crusaders defeated Desert Pines 55-38.

— Mila Vidacic, Tech: The sophomore nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in the Roadrunners’ 44-39 loss to Western.

Flag football

— Karina Alfaro, Legacy: The senior’s 12-yard TD reception with five seconds remaining sealed the Longhorns’ 18-14 win over Clark.

— Cenunique Gant-Wedermyer, Canyon Springs: The junior completed 13 of 21 passes for 127 yards and four TDs to lead the Pioneers past Spring Valley 26-20.

— Linita Kioa, Virgin Valley: The junior had two TD receptions and a TD run and returned an interception for a score as the Bulldogs cruised to a 38-0 win over Eldorado.

— Makyra Ritter, Palo Verde: The senior rushed for 68 yards and a TD and had 10 tackles on defense to help the Panthers roll to a 21-7 victory over Arbor View.

— Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore passed for 116 yards and three TDs and rushed for another 118 yards to lead the Pirates to an 18-7 win over SLAM Academy.

— Yasmeen Williams, Mojave: The junior carried 10 times for 61 yards as the Rattlers edged Green Valley 6-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Centennial 88, Shadow Ridge 43

Cimarron-Memorial 68, Valley 62

GV Christian 71, Lake Mead 47

Needles 78, Laughlin 35

Rancho 77, Cadence 27

Word of Life 64, Mountain View 34

Girls basketball

Boulder City 64, Chaparral 8

Canyon Springs 50, Sunrise Mountain 46

Faith Lutheran 55, Desert Pines 38

Lake Mead Academy 41, GV Christian 22

Lincoln County 69, Adelson School 9

Pahrump Valley 48, American Heritage 11

Sierra Vista 56, Rancho 44

Western 44, Tech 39

Flag football

Boulder City 40, Western 6

Canyon Springs 26, Spring Valley 20

Doral Academy 25, Valley 0

Legacy 18, Clark 14

Moapa Valley 14, Democracy Prep 6

Mojave 6, Green Valley 0

Palo Verde 21, Arbor View 7

Sloan Canyon 18, SLAM Academy 7

Virgin Valley 38, Eldorado 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal