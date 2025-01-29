Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

No. 1 Palo Verde tops No. 2 Shadow Ridge in flag football — PHOTOS

No. 2 Gorman boys basketball handles No. 3 Centennial — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman guard Nick Jefferson (10) tries to shoot around Centennial's Bryce Iwuoha (44) during a basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The senior recorded 24 points to lead the Wildcats past Foothill 71-49.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior put up 44 points as the Rams trounced Cadence 89-5.

— Sean Pendleton, Boulder City: The senior had 22 points and five rebounds as the Eagles beat Doral Academy 80-52.

— Emmanuel Peter, Durango: The senior collected 19 points and 14 rebounds to help the Trailblazers cruise to a 75-39 victory over Spring Valley.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior scored a game-high 29 points in the Rattlers’ 69-59 loss to Liberty.

— Dante Steward, Liberty: The junior scored 22 points in the Patriots’ 69-59 victory over Mojave.

Girls basketball

— Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 12 points as the Pioneers beat Sunrise Mountain 55-27.

— Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The freshman posted 15 points and 11 rebounds to help the Falcons defeat Mojave 55-23.

— Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior logged 20 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in the Spartans’ 45-35 victory over Western.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The senior scored 10 points as the Eagles survived a buzzer-beater attempt by Pahrump Valley for a 36-35 victory.

— Princess Ray-Bility, Chaparral: The junior had four points and 13 rebounds to help the Cowboys defeat Cristo Rey 23-18.

Flag football

— Sybol Hardinger, Chaparral: The senior completed 21 of 29 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 25-6 victory over Rancho.

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more as the Miners rolled past Sky Pointe 56-18.

— Cory Livingston, Sierra Vista: The senior had nine receptions for 75 yards and three TDs in the Mountain Lions’ 28-0 win over Cheyenne.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore carried 16 times for 178 yards and two TDs to help the Aggies defeat Desert Pines 54-6.

— Taedyn Parks, Clark: The junior passed for four TDs and rushed for another to lead the Chargers to a 31-25 overtime victory over Mojave.

— Julia Skjervhelm, Coronado: The junior defender finished with five tackles and an interception in the Cougars’ 34-0 rout of Canyon Springs.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 80, Centennial 62

Boulder City 80, Doral Academy 52

Cimarron-Memorial 77, Western 55

Democracy Prep 62, Canyon Springs 53

Durango 75, Spring Valley 39

Founders Academy 56, Lake Mead 27

Las Vegas 71, Foothill 49

Liberty 69, Mojave 59

Needles 87, GV Christian 58

Rancho 89, Cadence 5

Shadow Ridge 60, Chaparral 49

Silverado 64, Arbor View 60

Girls basketball

Awaken Chrsitian 33, American Heritage 28

Boulder City 36, Pahrump Valley 35

Canyon Springs 55, Sunrise Mountain 27

Chaparral 23, Cristo Rey 18

Cimarron-Memorial 45, Western 35

Coral Academy 26, Sloan Canyon 22

Foothill 55, Mojave 23

Moapa Valley 60, Cadence 27

Needles 67, GV Christian 17

Pahranagat Valley 51, Mountain View 11

Flag football

Amplus Academy 24, Durango 6

Arbor View 54, Desert Pines 6

Cadence 13, Bonanza 12

Chaparral 25, Rancho 6

Clark 31, Mojave 25 (OT)

Coronado 34, Canyon Springs 0

Foothill 42, Faith Lutheran 6

Legacy 52, Spring Valley 13

Sierra Vista 28, Cheyenne 0

Sunrise Mountain 56, Sky Pointe 18

