Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Legacy's guard Ja'Merion Brass (11) moves the ball between Valley's Kevan Wilkins (21) and Steven Ramsey (5) during the second half a basketball game at Valley High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boys

Brock Barney, Green Valley: The junior scored 26 points in a 91-33 win over Doral Academy.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward tallied 23 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in 72-62 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Josef Major, Cheyenne: The senior scored 17 points in a 73-50 win over Sierra Vista.

Marcell Simpson, Silverado: The junior guard finished with 20 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists in a 77-36 victory over Western.

Kevan Wilkins, Valley: The sophomore guard scored 27 points in a 70-63 win over Legacy.

Girls

Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard had 17 points and seven steals in a 77-8 win over Awaken Christian.

Jaden Newman, Liberty: The senior guard scored 20 points in an 80-29 win over Foothill.

Savannah Searcy, The Meadows: The sophomore had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 60-23 victory over Laughlin.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

GV Christian 66, Mountain View 19

Bishop Gorman 84, Canyon Springs 47

Democracy Prep 81, Awaken Christian Academy 15

Coronado 75, Clark 59

Liberty 75, Foothill 70

Green Valley 91, Doral Academy 33

Durango 90, Palo Verde 69

Rancho 60, Spring Valley 50

Shadow Ridge 67, Desert Oasis 58

Cheyenne 73, Sierra Vista 50

SLAM Nevada 76, Cadence 42

Chaparral 72, Sunrise Mountain 62

Valley 70, Legacy 63

Virgin Valley 68, Equipo Academy 26

Silverado 77, Western 36

Arbor View 65, Desert Pines 43

Mojave 76, Las Vegas 70

Sandy Valley d. Spring Mountain, forfeit

Girls

Liberty 80, Foothill 29

The Meadows 60, Laughlin 23

Democracy Prep 77, Awaken Christian 8

Needles 51, Founders Academy 7