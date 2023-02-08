Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Brock Barney, Green Valley: The junior scored 26 points in a 91-33 win over Doral Academy.
Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral: The sophomore forward tallied 23 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in 72-62 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Josef Major, Cheyenne: The senior scored 17 points in a 73-50 win over Sierra Vista.
Marcell Simpson, Silverado: The junior guard finished with 20 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists in a 77-36 victory over Western.
Kevan Wilkins, Valley: The sophomore guard scored 27 points in a 70-63 win over Legacy.
Girls
Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard had 17 points and seven steals in a 77-8 win over Awaken Christian.
Jaden Newman, Liberty: The senior guard scored 20 points in an 80-29 win over Foothill.
Savannah Searcy, The Meadows: The sophomore had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 60-23 victory over Laughlin.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
GV Christian 66, Mountain View 19
Bishop Gorman 84, Canyon Springs 47
Democracy Prep 81, Awaken Christian Academy 15
Coronado 75, Clark 59
Liberty 75, Foothill 70
Green Valley 91, Doral Academy 33
Durango 90, Palo Verde 69
Rancho 60, Spring Valley 50
Shadow Ridge 67, Desert Oasis 58
Cheyenne 73, Sierra Vista 50
SLAM Nevada 76, Cadence 42
Chaparral 72, Sunrise Mountain 62
Valley 70, Legacy 63
Virgin Valley 68, Equipo Academy 26
Silverado 77, Western 36
Arbor View 65, Desert Pines 43
Mojave 76, Las Vegas 70
Sandy Valley d. Spring Mountain, forfeit
Girls
Liberty 80, Foothill 29
The Meadows 60, Laughlin 23
Democracy Prep 77, Awaken Christian 8
Needles 51, Founders Academy 7