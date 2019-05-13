2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.
Class 4A
All-Southern Nevada
First Team
Gideon Belnap, Arbor View; Tyler Worthington, Arbor View; Nahmani Brown, Centennial; Justin Madsen, Centennial; Kilmor Amor, Cimarron-Memorial; Jacob Ceci, Coronado; Alex White, Coronado; Alex Winiarczyk, Coronado; Caleb Stearman, Foothill; Kyle Cronic, Green Valley; James Brady, Palo Verde; Cooper Jarman, Palo Verde; Andrew Tingey, Palo Verde.
Second Team
Jaylen Harris, Arbor View; Cole Kahle, Centennial; Andrew Shiheiber, Centennial; Andrew Corales, Coronado; Chandler Higbee, Foothill; Brock Weaver, Foothill; Pascal Chavez, Liberty; Jackson Fife, Palo Verde; Evan Hartshorn, Palo Verde; Justin Ahlstrom, Shadow Ridge; Jordan Kirk, Shadow Ridge; Garin MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge; Croix Reganit, Sierra Vista.
Player of the Year–Scott Solan, Palo Verde
Coach of the Year–Matt Johnson, Coronado
All-Desert Region
First Team
Bradley Johnson, Bishop Gorman; White, Coronado; Winiarczyk, Coronado; Corales, Coronado; Ceci, Coronado; Josh Bastin, Desert Oasis; Liam Morrissey, Desert Oasis; Braetin Foster, Durango; Tim Kedrowski, Durango; Cronic, Green Valley; Jordan Wafer, Liberty; Chavez, Liberty; Reganit, Sierra Vista.
Second Team
Chris Jepson, Basic; Bryce Wetjin, Clark; Randy Cowles, Coronado; Ethan Kovach, Desert Oasis; Jack Plourde, Durango; Weaver, Foothill; Higbee, Foothill; Matteo Forghieri, Foothill; Sawyer Campbell, Foothill; Sefania Mamea, Liberty; Jonathan Price, Sierra Vista; Bravyn Aquino, Silverado; Owen Cox, Silverado
Player of the Year–Caleb Stearman, Foothill
Coach of the Year–Matt Johnson, Coronado
All-Mountain Region
First Team
Belnap, Arbor View; Worthington, Arbor View; Shiheiber, Centennial; Madsen, Centennial; Brown, Centennial; Amor, Cimarron-Memorial; Jaelin Gray, Las Vegas; Tingey, Palo Verde; Jarman, Palo Verde; Brady, Palo Verde; Kirk, Shadow Ridge; MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge; Ahlstrom, Shadow Ridge.
Second Team
Harris, Arbor View; Mark Theut, Bonanza; Mataio Valoaga, Bonanza; Austin Anderson, Centennial; Kahle, Centennial; Mark Frazier, Centennial; Maximo Torres, Cimarron-Memorial; Ashton Barney, Las Vegas; Leander Gates, Las Vegas; Hartshorn, Palo Verde; Fife, Palo Verde; Omar Abushanab, Rancho; Jackson Justice, Shadow Ridge.
Player of the Year–Scott Solan, Palo Verde
Coach of the Year–Phil Clarke, Palo Verde
Class 3A
All-Southern Nevada
First Team
Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe; Karson Bailey, Boulder City; Preston Jorgensen, Boulder City; Taveon Alexander, Mojave.
Second Team
Boen Huxford, Boulder City; Alejandro Marin, Del Sol; Alan Ramos-Flores, Del Sol; Sebastian James, Mojave.
Player of the Year–T.J. Blanchard-Davis, Mojave
Coach of the Year–Lindsey Paskins, Western
All-Southern League
First Team
Huxford, Boulder City; Bailey, Boulder City; Jorgensen, Boulder City; Ramos-Flores, Del Sol; Tyrell Hampton, Del Sol; Blanchard-Davis, Mojave; Alexander, Mojave; Driscoll, Sky Pointe.
Second Team
Dylan Leasure, Boulder City; Kannon Rose, Boulder CIty; David Anderson, Del Sol; Juan Carbajal, Mojave; James, Mojave; Jaden MacFarlane, Sky Pointe; Keven Favela-Lopez, Sunrise Mountain; Allen Go, Valley.
Player of the Year–Alejandro Marin, Del Sol
Coach of the Year–Rachelle Huxford, Boulder City