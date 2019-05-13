88°F
Boys Volleyball

2019 Boys Volleyball Honors

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2019 - 12:12 pm

(As selected by coaches)

Class 4A

All-Southern Nevada

First Team

Gideon Belnap, Arbor View; Tyler Worthington, Arbor View; Nahmani Brown, Centennial; Justin Madsen, Centennial; Kilmor Amor, Cimarron-Memorial; Jacob Ceci, Coronado; Alex White, Coronado; Alex Winiarczyk, Coronado; Caleb Stearman, Foothill; Kyle Cronic, Green Valley; James Brady, Palo Verde; Cooper Jarman, Palo Verde; Andrew Tingey, Palo Verde.

Second Team

Jaylen Harris, Arbor View; Cole Kahle, Centennial; Andrew Shiheiber, Centennial; Andrew Corales, Coronado; Chandler Higbee, Foothill; Brock Weaver, Foothill; Pascal Chavez, Liberty; Jackson Fife, Palo Verde; Evan Hartshorn, Palo Verde; Justin Ahlstrom, Shadow Ridge; Jordan Kirk, Shadow Ridge; Garin MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge; Croix Reganit, Sierra Vista.

Player of the Year–Scott Solan, Palo Verde

Coach of the Year–Matt Johnson, Coronado

— —

All-Desert Region

First Team

Bradley Johnson, Bishop Gorman; White, Coronado; Winiarczyk, Coronado; Corales, Coronado; Ceci, Coronado; Josh Bastin, Desert Oasis; Liam Morrissey, Desert Oasis; Braetin Foster, Durango; Tim Kedrowski, Durango; Cronic, Green Valley; Jordan Wafer, Liberty; Chavez, Liberty; Reganit, Sierra Vista.

Second Team

Chris Jepson, Basic; Bryce Wetjin, Clark; Randy Cowles, Coronado; Ethan Kovach, Desert Oasis; Jack Plourde, Durango; Weaver, Foothill; Higbee, Foothill; Matteo Forghieri, Foothill; Sawyer Campbell, Foothill; Sefania Mamea, Liberty; Jonathan Price, Sierra Vista; Bravyn Aquino, Silverado; Owen Cox, Silverado

Player of the Year–Caleb Stearman, Foothill

Coach of the Year–Matt Johnson, Coronado

— —

All-Mountain Region

First Team

Belnap, Arbor View; Worthington, Arbor View; Shiheiber, Centennial; Madsen, Centennial; Brown, Centennial; Amor, Cimarron-Memorial; Jaelin Gray, Las Vegas; Tingey, Palo Verde; Jarman, Palo Verde; Brady, Palo Verde; Kirk, Shadow Ridge; MacFarlane, Shadow Ridge; Ahlstrom, Shadow Ridge.

Second Team

Harris, Arbor View; Mark Theut, Bonanza; Mataio Valoaga, Bonanza; Austin Anderson, Centennial; Kahle, Centennial; Mark Frazier, Centennial; Maximo Torres, Cimarron-Memorial; Ashton Barney, Las Vegas; Leander Gates, Las Vegas; Hartshorn, Palo Verde; Fife, Palo Verde; Omar Abushanab, Rancho; Jackson Justice, Shadow Ridge.

Player of the Year–Scott Solan, Palo Verde

Coach of the Year–Phil Clarke, Palo Verde

— —

— —

Class 3A

All-Southern Nevada

First Team

Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe; Karson Bailey, Boulder City; Preston Jorgensen, Boulder City; Taveon Alexander, Mojave.

Second Team

Boen Huxford, Boulder City; Alejandro Marin, Del Sol; Alan Ramos-Flores, Del Sol; Sebastian James, Mojave.

Player of the Year–T.J. Blanchard-Davis, Mojave

Coach of the Year–Lindsey Paskins, Western

— —

All-Southern League

First Team

Huxford, Boulder City; Bailey, Boulder City; Jorgensen, Boulder City; Ramos-Flores, Del Sol; Tyrell Hampton, Del Sol; Blanchard-Davis, Mojave; Alexander, Mojave; Driscoll, Sky Pointe.

Second Team

Dylan Leasure, Boulder City; Kannon Rose, Boulder CIty; David Anderson, Del Sol; Juan Carbajal, Mojave; James, Mojave; Jaden MacFarlane, Sky Pointe; Keven Favela-Lopez, Sunrise Mountain; Allen Go, Valley.

Player of the Year–Alejandro Marin, Del Sol

Coach of the Year–Rachelle Huxford, Boulder City

THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

Coronado players celebrate their victory over Foothill in the Desert Region tournament champ ...
Desert Region: Freshman Jacob Ceci helps Cougars top Foothill
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Ceci put the finishing touches on a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the Falcons with a thunderous kill in the fifth and final set, clinching Coronado’s first region championship since 2013.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Caleb Stearman helps Foothill into Desert final
By Doug Drowley and Robert Horne / RJ

Stearman’s sixth kill of the fifth set allowed the Falcons to complete a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 comeback and advance to both Friday’s region final and next week’s state tournament.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals
RJ

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Mariano Saucedo, Grizzlies upset Desert Oasis
RJ

Mariano Saucedo had 15 kills Tuesday to help Spring Valley’s boys volleyball team upset Desert Oasis, 22-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 17-15 in the second round of the Desert Region Tournament at Green Valley.