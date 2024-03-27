No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 2 Coronado in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde’s Cole Manning (8) hits against Coronado’s Aiden Camacho (9) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer (6) prepares to block a shot by Coronado’s Jayden Bell (12) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho (10) and Tama Smeltzer (6) jump to block a shot by Coronado’s Dan Galvin (7) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer, left, and David Bruce (15) celebrate as they win a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Evan Ditmar, left, celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy spikes to Coronado during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Braxton Rowley (1) sets his teammate up for a spike during a boys high school volleyball game against Palo Verde on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) bends to bump the ball during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt