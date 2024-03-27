58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 2 Coronado in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde’s Cole Manning (8) hits against Coronado’s Aiden Camacho (9) during a ...
Palo Verde’s Cole Manning (8) hits against Coronado’s Aiden Camacho (9) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer (6) prepares to block a shot by Coronado’s Jayden Bell ...
Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer (6) prepares to block a shot by Coronado’s Jayden Bell (12) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho (10) and Tama Smeltzer (6) jump to block a shot by Coronado&#x2019 ...
Palo Verde’s Dylan Ho (10) and Tama Smeltzer (6) jump to block a shot by Coronado’s Dan Galvin (7) during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer, left, and David Bruce (15) celebrate as they win a boys high ...
Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer, left, and David Bruce (15) celebrate as they win a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde’s Evan Ditmar, left, celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball ...
Palo Verde’s Evan Ditmar, left, celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School ...
during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy spikes to Coronado during a boys high school volleyball ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy spikes to Coronado during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tue ...
Palo Verde celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Braxton Rowley (1) sets his teammate up for a spike during a boys high school ...
Coronado’s Braxton Rowley (1) sets his teammate up for a spike during a boys high school volleyball game against Palo Verde on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) bends to bump the ball during a boys high school volleyball gam ...
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) bends to bump the ball during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boy ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boys high school volleyball game on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde setter Preston Mendenhall (12) celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyba ...
Palo Verde setter Preston Mendenhall (12) celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball game against Coronado on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Palo Verde’s Tama Smeltzer (6) prepares to block a shot by Coronado’s Jayden Bell ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Sierra Vista pitcher Austin Angelo (25) throws against Cimarron-Memorial in the 2nd inning of t ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) pitches the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Basic moves up to No. 2 in 5A baseball
Basic outfielder Andruw Giles (29) tries to slide to home base but is out during a baseball gam ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 9:58 pm
 

Palo Verde, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 2 Coronado 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16 in a home boys volleyball match Tuesday night.

Blake Madsen had 39 assists and 12 digs for Palo Verde (10-1, 2-0 5A Mountain League).

Palo Verde next hosts No. 3 Arbor View at 6 p.m. April 2, and Coronado (6-2, 1-1) hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 2
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
recommend 3
LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
recommend 4
CARTOONS: Finally, a good use for social media
recommend 5
CARTOON: Biden’s folly
recommend 6
VICTOR JOECKS: What’s fueling the rise of RFK Jr.