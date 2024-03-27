No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 2 Coronado in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated No. 2 Coronado 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16 in a home boys volleyball match Tuesday night.
Blake Madsen had 39 assists and 12 digs for Palo Verde (10-1, 2-0 5A Mountain League).
Palo Verde next hosts No. 3 Arbor View at 6 p.m. April 2, and Coronado (6-2, 1-1) hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Thursday.
