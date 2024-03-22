No. 2 Palo Verde sweeps Foothill in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde defeated Foothill in a home boys volleyball game Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 home win over Foothill in a boys volleyball game Thursday night.
Palo Verde (9-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League) next hosts No. 3 Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Foothill (3-9, 0-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
