No. 2 Palo Verde sweeps Foothill in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde defeated Foothill in a home boys volleyball game Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy (11) hits the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning serves an ace during a volleyball match against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill outside hitter Hayden Mauro (7) slams the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill middle blocker London Robinson (2) hits the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill setter Jayden Ellizar-keiki (13) jumps up to bump the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) saves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill rightside hitter Corbin Putnam (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde setter Mason Manning (5) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde players cheer from the bench during ag game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill players celebrate during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill nightside hitter Corbin Putnam (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Foothill players celebrate during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 home win over Foothill in a boys volleyball game Thursday night.

Palo Verde (9-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League) next hosts No. 3 Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Foothill (3-9, 0-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

