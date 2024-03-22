67°F
Boys Volleyball

No. 2 Palo Verde sweeps Foothill in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 
Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy (11) hits the ball over the net during a game against F ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Bridger McCoy (11) hits the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning serves an ace during a volleyball match against Foothill ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning serves an ace during a volleyball match against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill outside hitter Hayden Mauro (7) slams the ball over the net during a game against Palo ...
Foothill outside hitter Hayden Mauro (7) slams the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill middle blocker London Robinson (2) hits the ball during a game against Palo Verde at P ...
Foothill middle blocker London Robinson (2) hits the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill setter Jayden Ellizar-keiki (13) jumps up to bump the ball during a game against Palo ...
Foothill setter Jayden Ellizar-keiki (13) jumps up to bump the ball during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) saves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High ...
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) saves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a game ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning (8) jumps up to hit the ball over the net during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde Hig ...
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill rightside hitter Corbin Putnam (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Pa ...
Foothill rightside hitter Corbin Putnam (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde setter Mason Manning (5) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verd ...
Palo Verde setter Mason Manning (5) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde players cheer from the bench during ag game against Foothill at Palo Verde High Scho ...
Palo Verde players cheer from the bench during ag game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill players celebrate during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursd ...
Foothill players celebrate during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde Hig ...
Palo Verde libero Dax Fish (4) serves the ball during a game against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill nightside hitter Corbin Putnam (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Pa ...
Foothill nightside hitter Corbin Putnam (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Foothill players celebrate during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursd ...
Foothill players celebrate during a game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning serves an ace during a volleyball match against Foothill ...
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning serves an ace during a volleyball match against Foothill at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Palo Verde, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 home win over Foothill in a boys volleyball game Thursday night.

Palo Verde (9-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League) next hosts No. 3 Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Foothill (3-9, 0-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

