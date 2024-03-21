No. 3 Coronado outlasts No. 1 Arbor View in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Coronado won a five-set thriller over Arbor View in a home boys volleyball game Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, won a five-set thriller 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11 over No. 1 Arbor View in a home boys volleyball game Wednesday night.
Dexter Brimhall recorded 20 kills for Coronado (6-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League). Talen Wolf had 19 kills and 13 digs for Arbor View (10-2, 0-1).
Coronado next plays at No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View faces Francis Parker (California) in a tournament game at 8 p.m. Friday in California.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.