No. 3 Coronado outlasts No. 1 Arbor View in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 9:31 pm
 
Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell (12) spikes past Arbor View middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado celebrates a point over Arbor View during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado outside hitter Aiden Camacho spikes past the net for a point during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado libero Deacon Menlove bumps the ball during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall (5) celebrates a point with setter Braxton Rowley, right, during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall (5) spikes past Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) and middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado outside hitter Aiden Camacho lunges to bump during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Luke Wilkinson high fives his teammates as he is announced in the starting lineup before a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell spikes to Arbor View during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) hits against Coronado’s Luke Wilkinson (16) and Braxton Rowley (1) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Dexter Brimhall (5) and Luke Wilkinson (16) jump to block a spike by Arbor View outside hitter Reece Brenner (9) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View setter Jaxon Leavitt passes the ball during a boys high school volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado outside hitter Dane Galvin (7) spikes while Arbor View middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) and opposite hitter Talen Wolf, right, jump to block during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) hits against Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell, left, and setter Braxton Rowley (1) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View opposite hitter Talen Wolf (4) smiles as his hit clears a block by Coronado’s Dane Galvin (7) and Luke Wilkinson (16) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado outside hitter Aiden Camacho (9) jumps to block a hit by Arbor View’s Reece Brenner (9) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell hits against Arbor View during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard spikes to Coronado during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, won a five-set thriller 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11 over No. 1 Arbor View in a home boys volleyball game Wednesday night.

Dexter Brimhall recorded 20 kills for Coronado (6-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League). Talen Wolf had 19 kills and 13 digs for Arbor View (10-2, 0-1).

Coronado next plays at No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View faces Francis Parker (California) in a tournament game at 8 p.m. Friday in California.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Boys volleyball preview: Shadow Ridge seeks 3rd straight title
Coronado, Gorman to play for 5A boys basketball title — PHOTOS
‘Four best teams’ vying for 5A boys basketball state title
Prep rankings: Unbeaten Las Vegas High No. 1 in 5A baseball
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Desert Oasis’ Shantell Hunt