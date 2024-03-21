No. 3 Coronado outlasts No. 1 Arbor View in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado won a five-set thriller over Arbor View in a home boys volleyball game Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell (12) spikes past Arbor View middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado celebrates a point over Arbor View during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Aiden Camacho spikes past the net for a point during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado libero Deacon Menlove bumps the ball during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall (5) celebrates a point with setter Braxton Rowley, right, during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall (5) spikes past Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) and middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Aiden Camacho lunges to bump during a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Luke Wilkinson high fives his teammates as he is announced in the starting lineup before a boys high school volleyball match against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell spikes to Arbor View during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) hits against Coronado’s Luke Wilkinson (16) and Braxton Rowley (1) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Dexter Brimhall (5) and Luke Wilkinson (16) jump to block a spike by Arbor View outside hitter Reece Brenner (9) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View setter Jaxon Leavitt passes the ball during a boys high school volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View celebrates a point during a boys high school volleyball match against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Dane Galvin (7) spikes while Arbor View middle blocker Owen Wenger (13) and opposite hitter Talen Wolf, right, jump to block during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View outside hitter Mark Blanchard (5) hits against Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell, left, and setter Braxton Rowley (1) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View opposite hitter Talen Wolf (4) smiles as his hit clears a block by Coronado’s Dane Galvin (7) and Luke Wilkinson (16) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado outside hitter Aiden Camacho (9) jumps to block a hit by Arbor View’s Reece Brenner (9) during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado middle blocker Jayden Bell hits against Arbor View during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard spikes to Coronado during a boys high school volleyball match at Coronado High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, won a five-set thriller 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11 over No. 1 Arbor View in a home boys volleyball game Wednesday night.

Dexter Brimhall recorded 20 kills for Coronado (6-1, 1-0 5A Mountain League). Talen Wolf had 19 kills and 13 digs for Arbor View (10-2, 0-1).

Coronado next plays at No. 2 Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Arbor View faces Francis Parker (California) in a tournament game at 8 p.m. Friday in California.

