Roundup: Basic outlasts Spring Valley

Chris Jepson had 13 kills and four blocks Wednesday to help Basic’s boys volleyball team outlast visiting Spring Valley, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13.

(Getty Images)

Chris Jepson had 13 kills and four blocks Wednesday to help Basic’s boys volleyball team outlast visiting Spring Valley, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13.

Kawika Pagelsdorf had seven kills for the Wolves.

Jakob Repolio had 10 kills and three blocks to pace Spring Valley. Carson Dooley had six kills, three aces and two blocks, and Vaeo Pele had four kills, six blocks and two aces for the Grizzlies.

Foothill 3, Desert Oasis 1 — At Foothill, Caleb Stearman had 18 kills, four blocks and two aces to help the Falcons to a 25-11, 25-17, 26-28, 25-16 win over the Diamondbacks.

Brock Weaver had eight kills, seven digs, three blocks and three aces, and Chandler Higbee added 24 assists and two aces for Foothill.

Gage Sarna had 21 assists and 10 digs, and Liam Morrissey added six kills and 12 digs for Desert Oasis, which got nine kills from Josh Bastin.

Green Valley 3, Liberty 0 — At Green Valley, Devon Ainslie supplied 24 assists, seven kills and six digs to lead the Gators to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of the Patriots.

Chase Johnson had nine kills and eight digs, and Kyle Cronic added 14 kills and five digs for Green Valley, which got 18 digs from Erich Milana.

Sefania Mamea had 15 assists, and teammate Atapana Malele-Faaifo added 10 digs to lead Liberty.

Durango 3, Tech 0 — At Durango, Braetin Foster had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces to help the Trailblazers to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-12 win over the Roadrunners.

Tim Kedrowski added 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Jack Plourde had 35 assists and five digs for Durango.

Jerin Lacson had four kills and two blocks for Tech. Andrew Luong added four kills, and Clayton Faught dished out 14 assists for the Roadrunners.

Silverado 3, Clark 0 — At Clark, Bravyn Aquino had 16 assists and three aces to help the Skyhawks to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of the Chargers.

Sean Borla had six kills and nine digs, and Owen Cox added 13 digs and two aces for Silverado, which got nine kills from Jonathan Francis.

Sierra Vista 3, Bishop Gorman 0 — At Gorman, Jayden Maiava tallied nine kills and six digs, and Carson Beck provided two kills and two blocks to help the Mountain Lions sweep the Gaels, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.

Aiden Napoli had 27 assists, and Bradley Johnson supplied 13 kills and four blocks for Gorman.

Coronado 3, Las Vegas 0 — At Coronado, Brian Wightman had 34 assists and six digs to help the Cougars to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Wildcats.

Jacob Ceci had 15 kills, four aces and four digs, and Randy Cowles added 10 kills and five digs for Coronado.

Kevin Sweitzer had three kills and 11 aces, and Leander Gates had six kills for Las Vegas, which got five kills from Jaelin Gray.