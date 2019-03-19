Roundup: Tech rallies to top Bishop Gorman

Jerin Lacson had 10 kills on Monday to lead Tech’s boys volleyball team to a 19-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-13 victory over host Bishop Gorman.

Clayton Faught added 14 assists and six aces for the Roadrunners.

Bradley Johnson led the Gaels with 17 kills, and teammate Aiden Napoli had 35 assists.

Desert Oasis 3, Silverado 1 — At Silverado, Josh Bastin had 15 kills, 13 digs, five blocks, and three aces as the Diamondbacks defeated the Skyhawks, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.

Desert Oasis’ Liam Morrissey had 14 kills, 11 digs, two aces, and two digs, and teammate Gage Sarna had 36 assists, seven digs, and four kills.

Jonathan Francis had 11 kills and three blocks, and Noah Sherrard had 10 digs and eight kills for Silverado.

Foothill 3, Durango 1 — At Foothill, Caleb Stearman had 23 kills, five aces, and four blocks to lead the Falcons over the Trailblazers, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18.

Chandler Higbee had 27 assists and two aces, and Connor Bryan had seven digs for Foothill.

Sierra Vista 3, Spring Valley 0 — At Sierra Vista, Croix Reganit had 11 kills and six digs to lead the Mountain Lions to a 25-16, 25-22, 28-26 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jalen O’Neal added 14 assists and five digs, and Matt Wingco had 16 digs and two assists for Sierra Vista.

Carson Dooley led Spring Valley with six kills. Alan Quach added 19 assists and two aces, and Jakob Repolio had four kills and two blocks for the Grizzlies.

Rancho 3, Somerset-Losee 0 — At Rancho, Adlai Rodriguez had nine kills to help the Rams to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-6 sweep of the Lions.

Ian Ellsworth added five aces and three blocks, and Jhonathen Reyes had 15 assists and four aces for Rancho.

DeVine Combs had three digs for Somerset-Losee.

Coronado 3, Basic 0 — At Basic, Slater Fuhrman had 10 kills and five blocks to help the Cougars to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 win over the Wolves.

Randy Cowles and Alex Winiarczyk each had nine kills, and Brian Wightman had 28 assists for Coronado, which got 10 digs from Andrew Corales.

Taulima DeVoux led Basic with nine kills, 12 assists and eight digs. Chris Jepson had three kills and four blocks, Shad Gettman five kills and Oscar Gonzalez four kills for the Wolves.

Liberty 3, Clark 0 – At Clark, Tanner Billiu had five kills, and Sefania Mamea had 11 assists to help the Patriots to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-18 sweep of the Chargers.

Seth Monterde added 10 digs for Liberty.

Bryce Wetjin had four kills and two blocks, and Jaypee Baise had two kills and three assists for Clark.