Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
— Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Patriots top Bonanza 8-0.
— Perla Perez, Mojave: The freshman recorded four goals and an assist to lead the Rattlers to a 14-0 victory over Mater East.
— Gina Rumschlag, Palo Verde: The junior scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Pirates beat Cristo Rey 13-0.
— Lynzee Zrebiec, Tech: The senior collected two goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 9-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Scores
Boys soccer
Liberty 4, Foothill 1
Girls soccer
Centennial 6, Silverado 3
Doral Academy 2, Eldorado 1
Equipo Academy 10, Durango 2
Foothill 6, Clark 0
Green Valley 8, Basic 0
Liberty 8, Bonanza 0
Moapa Valley 13, Cristo Rey 0
Mojave 14, Mater East 0
Pahrump Valley 4, Boulder City 0
Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 0
SLAM Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 1
Tech 9, Desert Pines 0
Western 1, Spring Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Lund 2, Tonopah 1
Tech 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 1
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.