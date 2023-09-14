80°F
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 11:07 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2023 - 11:25 pm
Liberty's Madisyn Marchesi (20) moves the ball under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jessica Leon ( ...
Liberty's Madisyn Marchesi (20) moves the ball under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jessica Leon (7) during a soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Patriots top Bonanza 8-0.

— Perla Perez, Mojave: The freshman recorded four goals and an assist to lead the Rattlers to a 14-0 victory over Mater East.

— Gina Rumschlag, Palo Verde: The junior scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Pirates beat Cristo Rey 13-0.

— Lynzee Zrebiec, Tech: The senior collected two goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 9-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Scores

Boys soccer

Liberty 4, Foothill 1

Girls soccer

Centennial 6, Silverado 3

Doral Academy 2, Eldorado 1

Equipo Academy 10, Durango 2

Foothill 6, Clark 0

Green Valley 8, Basic 0

Liberty 8, Bonanza 0

Moapa Valley 13, Cristo Rey 0

Mojave 14, Mater East 0

Pahrump Valley 4, Boulder City 0

Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 0

SLAM Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 1

Tech 9, Desert Pines 0

Western 1, Spring Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Lund 2, Tonopah 1

Tech 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

