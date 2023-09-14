Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Liberty's Madisyn Marchesi (20) moves the ball under pressure from Desert Oasis' Jessica Leon (7) during a soccer game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Patriots top Bonanza 8-0.

— Perla Perez, Mojave: The freshman recorded four goals and an assist to lead the Rattlers to a 14-0 victory over Mater East.

— Gina Rumschlag, Palo Verde: The junior scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Pirates beat Cristo Rey 13-0.

— Lynzee Zrebiec, Tech: The senior collected two goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 9-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Scores

Boys soccer

Liberty 4, Foothill 1

Girls soccer

Centennial 6, Silverado 3

Doral Academy 2, Eldorado 1

Equipo Academy 10, Durango 2

Foothill 6, Clark 0

Green Valley 8, Basic 0

Liberty 8, Bonanza 0

Moapa Valley 13, Cristo Rey 0

Mojave 14, Mater East 0

Pahrump Valley 4, Boulder City 0

Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Vista 1, Las Vegas 0

SLAM Academy 7, Sunrise Mountain 1

Tech 9, Desert Pines 0

Western 1, Spring Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Lund 2, Tonopah 1

Tech 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.