Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Desert Oasis wide receiver Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Girls basketball

— Jayda Bell, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 12 points as the Pioneers took control early for a 60-32 win over Cheyenne.

— Paris Coleman, Pahrump Valley: The senior scored 12 points to help the Trojans roll to a 49-28 victory over Foothill.

— Chanel King, Del Sol: The senior scored 17 points off the bench, and the Dragons pulled away early in the second half en route to a 53-34 win over Western.

— Tatum Meatoga-Ubiam, Basic: The junior scored 17 points as the Wolves took control in the second quarter on their way to a 62-49 win over Mater East.

— Tavara Swonger, SLAM Academy: The junior scored 26 points to lead the Bulls past Las Vegas 61-40.

Flag football

— Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore racked up 160 yards on eight receptions to help the Diamondbacks roll to a 33-7 victory over Bonanza.

— Kyla Moore, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed for 237 yards and a TD to lead the Mustangs past Las Vegas 38-19.

— Madison Mulhall, Clark: The junior had two of her team’s four pick-six TDs as the Chargers cruised to a 58-0 victory over Western.

— Halley Redd, Basic: The senior quarterback threw for 211 yards and six TDs in the Wolves’ 47-0 win over Cheyenne.

— Taylor West, Centennial: The junior quarterback threw two TD passes and had a key scramble for a first down late in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs beat Silverado 20-6.

Scores

Boys basketball

Coral Academy 54, Sky Pointe 51

Eldorado 51, Sunrise Mountain 49

Sloan Canyon 53, Cadence 44

Somerset-Losee 63, Valley 58

Trinity 76, Desert Pines 59

Girls basketball

Basic 62, Mater East 49

Canyon Springs 60, Cheyenne 32

Del Sol 53, Western 34

Democracy Prep 69, Montgomery (Calif.) 43

Pahrump Valley 49, Foothill 28

SLAM Academy 61, Las Vegas 40

Sunrise Mountain 61, Silverado 43

Flag football

Basic 47, Cheyenne 0

Cadence 27, Sloan Canyon 13

Centennial 20, Silverado 6

Clark 58, Western 0

Desert Oasis 33, Bonanza 7

Liberty 30, Green Valley 25

Moapa Valley 24, Mojave 0

Shadow Ridge 38, Las Vegas 19

Sky Pointe 20, Chaparral 0

Tech 58, Canyon Springs 6

Virgin Valley 26, Bishop Gorman 20 (OT)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal