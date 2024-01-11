Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Mojave guard C.J. Shaw (3) shoots against Coronado guard Josiah Cunningham (23) during a high school basketball game at Mojave High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Abdul Alkiswani, Democracy Prep: The senior guard came off the bench to nail seven 3-pointers while racking up 25 points to lead the Blue Knights to an 84-6 win over Cristo Rey.

— Damonte Duhart, Desert Pines: The senior had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Jaguars rallied from an early deficit to beat Foothill 64-59.

— Jesse Judkins, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with 31 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Mustangs defeated Western 90-47.

— Noah Westbrook, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gaels past Durango 74-40.

— R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The senior scored 24 points to help the Rams beat Palo Verde 78-66.

Flag football

— Karah Foss, Arbor View: The freshman completed all 10 of her passes for 211 yards and four TDs as the Aggies rolled to a 48-6 win over Canyon Springs.

— Nyanoang Gatchang, Bonanza: The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more as the Bengals defeated Legacy 26-6.

— Sona Gonzales, Cadence: The junior scored four TDs, racking up 138 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards, to lead the Cougars to a 38-21 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Layla Mayes, Clark: The senior finished with 76 yards and three TDs on five receptions to lift the Chargers over Chaparral 25-0.

— Giavanna Milani, Coronado: The senior racked up 127 receiving yards and three TDs to help the Cougars cruise to a 46-6 win over Durango.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 74, Durango 40

Cimarron-Memorial 69, Del Sol 33

Coronado 81, Mojave 72

Democracy Prep 84, Cristo Rey 6

Desert Pines 64, Foothill 59

Founders Academy 52, Spring Mountain 37

Legacy 63, Chaparral 34

Liberty 72, Spring Valley 53

Pahrump Valley 43, Cadence 36

Rancho 78, Palo Verde 66

Sandy Valley 57, Indian Springs 37

Shadow Ridge 90, Western 47

Sierra Vista 78, Amplus Academy 36

Somerset-Losee 76, Sky Pointe 35

Girls basketball

Coral Academy 73, Cadence 23

Foothill 36, Canyon Springs 32

Indian Springs 43, Sandy Valley 15

Tech 72, Eldorado 18

Flag football

Amplus Academy 14, Mojave 8

Arbor View 48, Canyon Springs 6

Bonanza 26, Legacy 6

Cadence 38, Faith Lutheran 21

Clark 25, Chaparral 0

Coronado 46, Durango 6

Foothill 19, Sunrise Mountain 13

Rancho 32, Desert Pines 12

Sky Pointe 38, Cheyenne 0

Spring Valley 34, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal