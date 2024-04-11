Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 3 Tech routs No. 4 Cheyenne in baseball — PHOTOS

Tech pitcher Tiernon Wolf chats with teammates on the mound as Cheyenne has bases loaded during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Owen Angelo, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 20-3 victory over Desert Pines.

— Omar Lopez, Rancho: The senior finished with two doubles and two RBIs in the Rams’ 15-3 win over Western.

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The junior struck out seven while pitching a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Valley 17-0.

— Bomani Satterfield, Legacy: The junior had two doubles and two RBIs to help the Longhorns roll to a 17-4 victory over Doral Academy.

— Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The junior tossed a five-inning three-hitter to earn the victory and added two hits and three RBIs at the plate as the Roadrunners beat Cheyenne 14-2.

Softball

— Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double and four RBIs as the Wolves rolled to a 14-0 victory over Eldorado.

— Aubree Holcombe, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 17-1 win over Bonanza.

— Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral: The senior pitcher struck out 15 while earning a complete-game win and added a home run, a double and four RBIs at the plate to help the Cowboys edge Las Vegas 13-11.

— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Falcons cruised past Mojave 11-1.

— Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior had two doubles and an RBI in the Spartans’ 19-3 win over Durango.

Scores

Baseball

Bonanza 13, Del Sol 3

Cadence 13, Cimarron-Memorial 10

Durango 17, Valley 0

Legacy 17, Doral Academy 4

Rancho 15, Western 3

Sierra Vista 20, Desert Pines 3

Silverado 8, Eldorado 0

Tech 14, Cheyenne 2

Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 2

Softball

Basic 14, Eldorado 0

Chaparral 13, Las Vegas 11

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Durango 3

Clark 14, Desert Pines 4

Foothill 11, Mojave 1

Legacy 14, Cadence 2

Mater East 15, Cheyenne 0

Sierra Vista 16, Doral Academy 0

Spring Valley 17, Bonanza 1

Tech 7, Desert Oasis 5

Boys volleyball

Mater East 3, Somserset-Losee 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal