Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Owen Angelo, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ 20-3 victory over Desert Pines.
— Omar Lopez, Rancho: The senior finished with two doubles and two RBIs in the Rams’ 15-3 win over Western.
— Teagan Payne, Durango: The junior struck out seven while pitching a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Valley 17-0.
— Bomani Satterfield, Legacy: The junior had two doubles and two RBIs to help the Longhorns roll to a 17-4 victory over Doral Academy.
— Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The junior tossed a five-inning three-hitter to earn the victory and added two hits and three RBIs at the plate as the Roadrunners beat Cheyenne 14-2.
Softball
— Mia Frias, Basic: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double and four RBIs as the Wolves rolled to a 14-0 victory over Eldorado.
— Aubree Holcombe, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Grizzlies’ 17-1 win over Bonanza.
— Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral: The senior pitcher struck out 15 while earning a complete-game win and added a home run, a double and four RBIs at the plate to help the Cowboys edge Las Vegas 13-11.
— Camren Van Thomme, Foothill: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Falcons cruised past Mojave 11-1.
— Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior had two doubles and an RBI in the Spartans’ 19-3 win over Durango.
Scores
Baseball
Bonanza 13, Del Sol 3
Cadence 13, Cimarron-Memorial 10
Durango 17, Valley 0
Legacy 17, Doral Academy 4
Rancho 15, Western 3
Sierra Vista 20, Desert Pines 3
Silverado 8, Eldorado 0
Tech 14, Cheyenne 2
Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 2
Softball
Basic 14, Eldorado 0
Chaparral 13, Las Vegas 11
Cimarron-Memorial 19, Durango 3
Clark 14, Desert Pines 4
Foothill 11, Mojave 1
Legacy 14, Cadence 2
Mater East 15, Cheyenne 0
Sierra Vista 16, Doral Academy 0
Spring Valley 17, Bonanza 1
Tech 7, Desert Oasis 5
Boys volleyball
Mater East 3, Somserset-Losee 1
Virgin Valley 3, Cadence 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal