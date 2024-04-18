Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Aggies’ 12-2 victory over Foothill.
— AJ Stalteri, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Cougars scored five runs in the fourth inning and held off a Las Vegas rally for a 5-4 win.
— Kaleb Sturman, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ 6-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
— Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows: The junior tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 10, to lead the Mustangs to a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
— Ethan Wagstaff, Boulder City: The sophomore struck out eight while throwing a five-inning one-hitter as the Eagles stormed to a 13-0 win over Chaparral.
Softball
— Campbell Cole, Centennial: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Bulldogs stayed alive with three runs in the seventh and scored a run in the ninth for an 8-7 win over Coronado.
— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman had a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Aggies overcame a seven-run deficit to beat Faith Lutheran 9-7.
— Mia Hernandez, Green Valley: The sophomore pitcher earned the win and added a double, a triple and three RBIs at the plate to help the Gators defeat Silverado 12-2.
— Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Pirates rolled past Mater East 17-2.
— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior pitcher scattered seven hits over seven innings to earn a 3-0 victory for the Panthers over Shadow Ridge.
Boys volleyball
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The junior had 25 kills and four service aces in the Mountain Lions’ 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Green Valley.
— Reece Brenner, Arbor View: The senior collected 10 kills, seven digs and four aces in the Aggies’ 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 win over Silverado.
— Dexter Brimhall, Coronado: The junior finished with 23 kills, 11 digs and four blocks as the Cougars defeated Palo Verde 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15.
— Raymond Cruz Vega, Canyon Springs: The senior racked up 14 kills, eight digs, six assists and six aces to help the Pioneers outlast Amplus Academy for an 18-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13 win.
— Brady Sorenson, Boulder City: The senior posted 15 kills to lead the Eagles past Basic 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 12, Foothill 2
Boulder City 13, Chaparral 0
Canyon Springs 11, Democracy Prep 1
Centennial 7, Basic 6
Coronado 5, Las Vegas 4
Desert Pines 11, Cadence 2
Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 4
Liberty 6, Palo Verde 5
Lincoln County 18 GV Christian 1
Lincoln County 18 GV Christian 0
Moapa Valley 15, Mater East 5
Shadow Ridge 6, Bishop Gorman 0
SLAM Academy 11, Sunrise Mountain 1
The Meadows 6, Pahrump Valley 1
Virgin Valley 16, Mojave 0
Softball
Arbor View 9, Faith Lutheran 7
Bishop Gorman 9, Tech 4
Centennial 8, Coronado 7
Green Valley 12, Silverado 2
Lincoln County 15, GV Christian 0
Lincoln County 19, GV Christian 0
Moapa Valley 17, Mater East 2
Pahrump Valley 12, The Meadows 2
Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Valley 25, Canyon Springs 7
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Silverado 0
Boulder City 3, Basic 0
Canyon Springs 3, Amplus Academy 2
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1
Coronado 3, Palo Verde 1
Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal