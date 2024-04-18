Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Shadow Ride players celebrate teammate Evan Noble (1) during an baseball game between Bishop Gorman and Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Aggies’ 12-2 victory over Foothill.

— AJ Stalteri, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Cougars scored five runs in the fourth inning and held off a Las Vegas rally for a 5-4 win.

— Kaleb Sturman, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ 6-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows: The junior tossed a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 10, to lead the Mustangs to a 6-1 win over Pahrump Valley.

— Ethan Wagstaff, Boulder City: The sophomore struck out eight while throwing a five-inning one-hitter as the Eagles stormed to a 13-0 win over Chaparral.

Softball

— Campbell Cole, Centennial: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Bulldogs stayed alive with three runs in the seventh and scored a run in the ninth for an 8-7 win over Coronado.

— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The freshman had a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Aggies overcame a seven-run deficit to beat Faith Lutheran 9-7.

— Mia Hernandez, Green Valley: The sophomore pitcher earned the win and added a double, a triple and three RBIs at the plate to help the Gators defeat Silverado 12-2.

— Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Pirates rolled past Mater East 17-2.

— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior pitcher scattered seven hits over seven innings to earn a 3-0 victory for the Panthers over Shadow Ridge.

Boys volleyball

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The junior had 25 kills and four service aces in the Mountain Lions’ 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Green Valley.

— Reece Brenner, Arbor View: The senior collected 10 kills, seven digs and four aces in the Aggies’ 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 win over Silverado.

— Dexter Brimhall, Coronado: The junior finished with 23 kills, 11 digs and four blocks as the Cougars defeated Palo Verde 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15.

— Raymond Cruz Vega, Canyon Springs: The senior racked up 14 kills, eight digs, six assists and six aces to help the Pioneers outlast Amplus Academy for an 18-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13 win.

— Brady Sorenson, Boulder City: The senior posted 15 kills to lead the Eagles past Basic 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 12, Foothill 2

Boulder City 13, Chaparral 0

Canyon Springs 11, Democracy Prep 1

Centennial 7, Basic 6

Coronado 5, Las Vegas 4

Desert Pines 11, Cadence 2

Green Valley 8, Spring Valley 4

Liberty 6, Palo Verde 5

Lincoln County 18 GV Christian 1

Lincoln County 18 GV Christian 0

Moapa Valley 15, Mater East 5

Shadow Ridge 6, Bishop Gorman 0

SLAM Academy 11, Sunrise Mountain 1

The Meadows 6, Pahrump Valley 1

Virgin Valley 16, Mojave 0

Softball

Arbor View 9, Faith Lutheran 7

Bishop Gorman 9, Tech 4

Centennial 8, Coronado 7

Green Valley 12, Silverado 2

Lincoln County 15, GV Christian 0

Lincoln County 19, GV Christian 0

Moapa Valley 17, Mater East 2

Pahrump Valley 12, The Meadows 2

Palo Verde 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Valley 25, Canyon Springs 7

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Silverado 0

Boulder City 3, Basic 0

Canyon Springs 3, Amplus Academy 2

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Bonanza 1

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 1

Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 1

