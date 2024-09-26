Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
— Sophia Aragon, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Mountain Lions cruise to an 8-0 win over Rancho.
— Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde: The junior goalkeeper had five saves to help the Panthers preserve a scoreless tie against Desert Oasis.
— Melina Clavel, Tech: The freshman scored three goals to lead the Roadrunners past Sky Pointe 8-0.
— Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman: The senior’s second-half goal was enough to give the Gaels a 1-0 victory over Arbor View.
— Makenze Oliver, Silverado: The sophomore finished with two goals and two assists as the Skyhawks rolled to a 6-0 win over Basic.
Girls volleyball
— Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The sophomore collected 11 assists, nine digs and six kills, but the Diamondbacks fell to Sierra Vista 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21.
— Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore had seven kills, six digs and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-14, 25-22, 29-27 victory over Legacy.
— Sally Heagany, Foothill: The senior posted 48 assists and nine digs to help the Falcons outlast Faith Lutheran 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7.
— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior racked up 20 kills and 19 digs in the Crusaders’ 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 loss to Foothill.
— Jordyn Mack, Las Vegas: The junior recorded nine kills, eight aces and three digs to lead the Wildcats past Eldorado 25-9, 25-13, 25-15.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 1, Arbor View 0
Boulder City 8, Chaparral 0
Clark 2, Legacy 1
Doral Academy 7, Las Vegas 0
Equipo 9, Cheyenne 0
Liberty 1, Faith Lutheran 1
Mojave 4, Sunrise Mountain 2
Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Academy 3
Palo Verde 0, Desert Oasis 0
Shadow Ridge 0, Coronado 0
Sierra Vista 8, Rancho 0
Silverado 6, Basic 0
Tech 8, Sky Pointe 0
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0
Western 2, Desert Pines 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 1
Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0
Durango 3, Legacy 0
Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 2
Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0
Sierra Vista 3, Desert Oasis 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal