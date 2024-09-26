Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 3 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Gorman in boys soccer — PHOTOS

No. 2 Gorman girls soccer clamps down on No. 5 Arbor View — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman midfielder Devyn Giraldo (11) and teammate Alana Moore (9) celebrate a goal during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

— Sophia Aragon, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Mountain Lions cruise to an 8-0 win over Rancho.

— Taylor Bringhurst, Palo Verde: The junior goalkeeper had five saves to help the Panthers preserve a scoreless tie against Desert Oasis.

— Melina Clavel, Tech: The freshman scored three goals to lead the Roadrunners past Sky Pointe 8-0.

— Alana Moore, Bishop Gorman: The senior’s second-half goal was enough to give the Gaels a 1-0 victory over Arbor View.

— Makenze Oliver, Silverado: The sophomore finished with two goals and two assists as the Skyhawks rolled to a 6-0 win over Basic.

Girls volleyball

— Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The sophomore collected 11 assists, nine digs and six kills, but the Diamondbacks fell to Sierra Vista 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21.

— Taylor Anderson, Durango: The sophomore had seven kills, six digs and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-14, 25-22, 29-27 victory over Legacy.

— Sally Heagany, Foothill: The senior posted 48 assists and nine digs to help the Falcons outlast Faith Lutheran 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7.

— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior racked up 20 kills and 19 digs in the Crusaders’ 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 loss to Foothill.

— Jordyn Mack, Las Vegas: The junior recorded nine kills, eight aces and three digs to lead the Wildcats past Eldorado 25-9, 25-13, 25-15.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 1, Arbor View 0

Boulder City 8, Chaparral 0

Clark 2, Legacy 1

Doral Academy 7, Las Vegas 0

Equipo 9, Cheyenne 0

Liberty 1, Faith Lutheran 1

Mojave 4, Sunrise Mountain 2

Pahrump Valley 3, SLAM Academy 3

Palo Verde 0, Desert Oasis 0

Shadow Ridge 0, Coronado 0

Sierra Vista 8, Rancho 0

Silverado 6, Basic 0

Tech 8, Sky Pointe 0

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0

Western 2, Desert Pines 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, SLAM Academy 1

Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0

Durango 3, Legacy 0

Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 2

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0

Sierra Vista 3, Desert Oasis 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal