Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
■ Leslie Hernandez, Las Vegas: The senior scored three goals as the Wildcats held off a second-half rally by Legacy for a 6-5 win.
■ Hunter Hughes, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Mountain Lions defeated Eldorado 3-0.
■ Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The sophomore racked up five goals and an assist to lead the Dragons past Rancho 11-0.
■ Payton Simmons, Basic: The sophomore scored three goals to lead the Wolves to a 4-1 victory over Desert Pines.
■ Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with three goals and an assist in the Pirates’ 8-1 victory over Del Sol.
■ Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior had 18 assists and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 loss to Foothill.
■ Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior had 27 assists and three aces to help Durango roll to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Spring Valley.
■ Millie Mangum, Las Vegas: The sophomore logged 22 assists, nine digs and three aces in the Wildcats’ 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 loss to Sky Pointe.
■ Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The senior recorded nine digs and seven kills in the Mustangs’ 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Scores
Girls soccer
Basic 4, Desert Pines 1
Bishop Gorman 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Boulder City 8, Mojave 0
Doral Academy 11, Rancho 0
Equipo 9, Valley 0
Las Vegas 6, Legacy 5
Liberty 2, Palo Verde 2
Moapa Valley 8, Del Sol 1
Pahrump Valley 0, Chaparral 0
Sierra Vista 3, Eldorado 0
Silverado 0, Western 0
Sunrise Mountain 4, Mater East 2
Virgin Valley 8, Cheyenne 0
Girls Volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Canyon Springs 3, Del Sol 0
Durango 3, Spring Valley 0
Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0
Rancho 3, Valley 0
Sky Pointe 3, Las Vegas 0
SLAM Academy 3, Cadence 0
Boys tennis
Class 5A Southern Region semifinals
Coronado 11, Bishop Gorman 4
Faith Lutheran 11, Palo Verde 7
Class 4A Southern Region semifinals
Foothill 10, Centennial 4
The Meadows 15, Doral Academy 3
Class 3A Southern League semifinals
Boulder City 14, Moapa Valley 4
Pahrump Valley 10, Adelson 9 (3-3, 47-45 tiebreaker)
Girls tennis
Class 4A Southern Region semifinals
Doral Academy 10, Foothill 8
The Meadows 10, Centennial 2
Class 3A Southern League semifinals
Boulder City 14, Moapa Valley 4
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal