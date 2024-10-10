Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 4 Liberty, Palo Verde play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Palo Verde forward Olivia Gastwirth (4) scores on Liberty goalkeeper Brooke Kramer (00) during the second half of their NIAA soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Oct. 09, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

■ Leslie Hernandez, Las Vegas: The senior scored three goals as the Wildcats held off a second-half rally by Legacy for a 6-5 win.

■ Hunter Hughes, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had a goal and an assist as the Mountain Lions defeated Eldorado 3-0.

■ Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The sophomore racked up five goals and an assist to lead the Dragons past Rancho 11-0.

■ Payton Simmons, Basic: The sophomore scored three goals to lead the Wolves to a 4-1 victory over Desert Pines.

■ Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with three goals and an assist in the Pirates’ 8-1 victory over Del Sol.

Girls volleyball

■ Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The senior had 18 assists and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 loss to Foothill.

■ Aracelli Hernandez, Durango: The junior had 27 assists and three aces to help Durango roll to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Spring Valley.

■ Millie Mangum, Las Vegas: The sophomore logged 22 assists, nine digs and three aces in the Wildcats’ 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 loss to Sky Pointe.

■ Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The senior recorded nine digs and seven kills in the Mustangs’ 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Scores

Girls soccer

Basic 4, Desert Pines 1

Bishop Gorman 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Boulder City 8, Mojave 0

Doral Academy 11, Rancho 0

Equipo 9, Valley 0

Las Vegas 6, Legacy 5

Liberty 2, Palo Verde 2

Moapa Valley 8, Del Sol 1

Pahrump Valley 0, Chaparral 0

Sierra Vista 3, Eldorado 0

Silverado 0, Western 0

Sunrise Mountain 4, Mater East 2

Virgin Valley 8, Cheyenne 0

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Canyon Springs 3, Del Sol 0

Durango 3, Spring Valley 0

Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 0

Rancho 3, Valley 0

Sky Pointe 3, Las Vegas 0

SLAM Academy 3, Cadence 0

Boys tennis

Class 5A Southern Region semifinals

Coronado 11, Bishop Gorman 4

Faith Lutheran 11, Palo Verde 7

Class 4A Southern Region semifinals

Foothill 10, Centennial 4

The Meadows 15, Doral Academy 3

Class 3A Southern League semifinals

Boulder City 14, Moapa Valley 4

Pahrump Valley 10, Adelson 9 (3-3, 47-45 tiebreaker)

Girls tennis

Class 4A Southern Region semifinals

Doral Academy 10, Foothill 8

The Meadows 10, Centennial 2

Class 3A Southern League semifinals

Boulder City 14, Moapa Valley 4

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal