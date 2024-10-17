Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
— Edgar Aguilar, Desert Pines: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Jaguars’ 8-0 victory over Basic.
— Cruz Carranza, Palo Verde: The senior scored a second-half goal, and the Panthers held on for a 1-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Ethan Phillips, Foothill: The senior scored two goals as the Falcons used a balanced scoring attack to roll past Sky Pointe 7-2.
— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Gaels past Arbor View 6-1.
— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over The Meadows.
Girls volleyball
— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior had 17 kills and seven digs to help the Cougars beat Centennial 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.
— Leilani Ennis, SLAM Academy: The senior recorded 11 assists and seven aces as the Bulls rolled to a 25-1, 25-9, 25-16 victory over Western.
— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior collected 11 assists and five aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 win over Desert Pines.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 6, Arbor View 1
Boulder City 3, The Meadows 0
Chaparral 1, Tech 0
Coronado 2, Las Vegas 0
Desert Oasis 6, Bonanza 0
Desert Pines 8, Basic 0
Foothill 7, Sky Pointe 2
Pahrump Valley 1, Doral Academy 0
Palo Verde 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Sierra Vista 3, Mojave 1
SLAM Academy 5, Sloan Canyon 0
Western 6, Sunrise Mountain 2
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Liberty 1
Cadence 3, Del Sol 0
Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley2
Coronado 3, Centennial 0
Las Vegas 3, Bonanza 0
Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 1
SLAM Academy 3, Western 0
Tech 3, Desert Pines 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal