Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado junior Dylan Flores (9) and Las Vegas High senior Daniel Murillo (10) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

— Edgar Aguilar, Desert Pines: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Jaguars’ 8-0 victory over Basic.

— Cruz Carranza, Palo Verde: The senior scored a second-half goal, and the Panthers held on for a 1-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Ethan Phillips, Foothill: The senior scored two goals as the Falcons used a balanced scoring attack to roll past Sky Pointe 7-2.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Gaels past Arbor View 6-1.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over The Meadows.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior had 17 kills and seven digs to help the Cougars beat Centennial 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.

— Leilani Ennis, SLAM Academy: The senior recorded 11 assists and seven aces as the Bulls rolled to a 25-1, 25-9, 25-16 victory over Western.

— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior collected 11 assists and five aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 win over Desert Pines.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Arbor View 1

Boulder City 3, The Meadows 0

Chaparral 1, Tech 0

Coronado 2, Las Vegas 0

Desert Oasis 6, Bonanza 0

Desert Pines 8, Basic 0

Foothill 7, Sky Pointe 2

Pahrump Valley 1, Doral Academy 0

Palo Verde 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Sierra Vista 3, Mojave 1

SLAM Academy 5, Sloan Canyon 0

Western 6, Sunrise Mountain 2

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Liberty 1

Cadence 3, Del Sol 0

Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley2

Coronado 3, Centennial 0

Las Vegas 3, Bonanza 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 1

SLAM Academy 3, Western 0

Tech 3, Desert Pines 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal