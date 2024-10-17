76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Coronado junior Dylan Flores (9) and Las Vegas High senior Daniel Murillo (10) compete for the ...
Coronado junior Dylan Flores (9) and Las Vegas High senior Daniel Murillo (10) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Emmerson Hinds won the Class 3A state golf title Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Dayton Valley Gol ...
Boulder City claims team, individual 3A golf state titles
Coronado junior Gavin Flickinger (11) and Las Vegas High midfielder Israel Pelaez Jr. (6) compe ...
Coronado boys soccer sets state record for goals in a season — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran middle blocker Abby Keyes (10) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman defender Rocco Marsan (2) receives the ball during the high school soccer game ag ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 10:04 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

— Edgar Aguilar, Desert Pines: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Jaguars’ 8-0 victory over Basic.

— Cruz Carranza, Palo Verde: The senior scored a second-half goal, and the Panthers held on for a 1-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Ethan Phillips, Foothill: The senior scored two goals as the Falcons used a balanced scoring attack to roll past Sky Pointe 7-2.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged four goals and two assists to lead the Gaels past Arbor View 6-1.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior had a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ 3-0 win over The Meadows.

Girls volleyball

— Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior had 17 kills and seven digs to help the Cougars beat Centennial 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.

— Leilani Ennis, SLAM Academy: The senior recorded 11 assists and seven aces as the Bulls rolled to a 25-1, 25-9, 25-16 victory over Western.

— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior collected 11 assists and five aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 win over Desert Pines.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Arbor View 1

Boulder City 3, The Meadows 0

Chaparral 1, Tech 0

Coronado 2, Las Vegas 0

Desert Oasis 6, Bonanza 0

Desert Pines 8, Basic 0

Foothill 7, Sky Pointe 2

Pahrump Valley 1, Doral Academy 0

Palo Verde 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Sierra Vista 3, Mojave 1

SLAM Academy 5, Sloan Canyon 0

Western 6, Sunrise Mountain 2

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Liberty 1

Cadence 3, Del Sol 0

Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley2

Coronado 3, Centennial 0

Las Vegas 3, Bonanza 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 1

SLAM Academy 3, Western 0

Tech 3, Desert Pines 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES