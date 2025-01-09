Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
— Mason Abittan, Coronado: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Cougars past Silverado 71-51.
— Dominic Comtois, Foothill: The junior had a game-high 24 points in the Falcons’ 76-53 loss to Bishop Gorman.
— Kameron Cooper, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 16 points in the Gaels’ 76-53 win over Foothill.
— Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave: The senior collected 16 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Rattlers’ 77-56 win over Desert Pines.
— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior scored 28 points to surpass the career 2,000-point mark as the Rattlers defeated Desert Pines 77-56.
Girls basketball
— Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded 19 points and six rebounds in the Pirates’ 39-27 win over Cadence.
— Sarai Hopkins, Canyon Springs: The freshman logged 18 points in the Pioneers’ 60-22 victory over Clark.
— Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The junior scored 21 points to lead the Eagles past Pahrump Valley 47-37.
— London Scott, Mater East: The sophomore finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 44-41 victory over Virgin Valley.
Flag football
— Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior had 10 receptions for 151 yards and three TDs and also returned an interception for a score in the Diamondbacks’ 42-14 victory over Las Vegas.
— Ke Kameehonua, Tech: The junior rushed for 110 yards and two TDs to help the Roadrunners defeat Del Sol 44-0.
— Savanna McDow, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed for 100 yards and a TD as the Mustangs rolled to a 32-7 win over Green Valley.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 76, Foothill 53
Coronado 71, Silverado 51
Mojave 77, Desert Pines 56
Girls basketball
Boulder City 47, Pahrump Valley 37
Canyon Springs 60, Clark 22
Eldorado 59, Coral Academy 4
Mater East 44, Virgin Valley 41
Moapa Valley 39, Cadence 27
Valley 36, Tech 25
Flag football
Desert Oasis 42, Las Vegas 14
Shadow Ridge 32, Green Valley 7
Tech 44, Del Sol 0
