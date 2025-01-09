Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

No. 5 Centennial tops No. 3 Liberty in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) gets off a pass against Liberty's Evan Hilliard (12) and teammates during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Centennial's Jayden Ceaser (5) gets off a pass against Liberty's Erik Alisca (0) during the first half of their NIAA boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Mason Abittan, Coronado: The senior scored 20 points to lead the Cougars past Silverado 71-51.

— Dominic Comtois, Foothill: The junior had a game-high 24 points in the Falcons’ 76-53 loss to Bishop Gorman.

— Kameron Cooper, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 16 points in the Gaels’ 76-53 win over Foothill.

— Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave: The senior collected 16 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Rattlers’ 77-56 win over Desert Pines.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior scored 28 points to surpass the career 2,000-point mark as the Rattlers defeated Desert Pines 77-56.

Girls basketball

— Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded 19 points and six rebounds in the Pirates’ 39-27 win over Cadence.

— Sarai Hopkins, Canyon Springs: The freshman logged 18 points in the Pioneers’ 60-22 victory over Clark.

— Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The junior scored 21 points to lead the Eagles past Pahrump Valley 47-37.

— London Scott, Mater East: The sophomore finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 44-41 victory over Virgin Valley.

Flag football

— Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior had 10 receptions for 151 yards and three TDs and also returned an interception for a score in the Diamondbacks’ 42-14 victory over Las Vegas.

— Ke Kameehonua, Tech: The junior rushed for 110 yards and two TDs to help the Roadrunners defeat Del Sol 44-0.

— Savanna McDow, Shadow Ridge: The senior rushed for 100 yards and a TD as the Mustangs rolled to a 32-7 win over Green Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 76, Foothill 53

Coronado 71, Silverado 51

Mojave 77, Desert Pines 56

Girls basketball

Boulder City 47, Pahrump Valley 37

Canyon Springs 60, Clark 22

Eldorado 59, Coral Academy 4

Mater East 44, Virgin Valley 41

Moapa Valley 39, Cadence 27

Valley 36, Tech 25

Flag football

Desert Oasis 42, Las Vegas 14

Shadow Ridge 32, Green Valley 7

Tech 44, Del Sol 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal