Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Desert Oasis wide receiver Johnna Waldahl (9) runs the ball during a flag football game between Liberty and Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— AJ Duke, Legacy: The senior scored 19 points as the Longhorns rallied in the fourth quarter for a 65-59 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior scored a game-high 31 points as the Rams defeated Canyon Springs 64-54.

— Ilan Nikolov, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore collected 18 points, five assists and three rebounds while helping the Gaels defeat Desert Pines 86-44.

— Xavier Shufford, Valley: The senior scored 22 points as the Vikings held off Bonanza 70-66.

— Lantz Stephenson, Coronado: The senior scored 22 points as the Cougars cruised to a 68-36 win over Foothill.

— Bentley Swinn, Faith Lutheran: The junior finished with 14 points, and the Crusaders erupted in overtime for a 69-58 win over Basic.

— Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 20 points to help the Mountain Lions beat Losee 61-49.

Girls basketball

— Sanai Branch, Centennial: The junior logged 19 points in the Bulldogs’ 77-49 win over Virgin Valley.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The senior scored 22 points in the Eagles’ 43-32 victory over Doral Academy.

— Zamariyah Walker, Chaparral: The freshman racked up 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as the Cowboys edged Bonanza 25-22.

Flag football

— Brynne Alia, Shadow Ridge: The junior returned an interception for a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 38-8 win over Centennial.

— Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior had seven receptions for 133 yards and three TD and logged eight tackles on defense as the Gators took control in the fourth quarter for a 30-19 victory over Las Vegas.

— Calie Greene, Western: The freshman completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and a TD and rushed for the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter in a 19-18 victory over Eldorado.

— Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The junior rushed for 128 yards and two scores, caught a TD pass, had five tackles and snagged an interception to help the Wolves beat Silverado 57-13.

— Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore completed 13 of 15 passes for 267 yards and four TDs to lead the Pirates past Democracy Prep 34-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 86, Desert Pines 44

Coronado 68, Foothill 36

Durango 76, Las Vegas 66

Faith Lutheran 69, Basic 58 (OT)

Green Valley 59, Sunrise Mountain 39

Legacy 65, Cimarron-Memorial 59

Rancho 64, Canyon Springs 54

Shadow Ridge 80, Del Sol 43

Sierra Vista 61, Losee 49

Spring Mountain 64, Indian Springs 42

Valley 70, Bonanza 66

Girls basketball

Boulder City 43, Doral Academy 32

Centennial 77, Virgin Valley 49

Chaparral 25, Bonanza 22

Losee 52, Legacy 48

Pahrump Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit

Flag football

Amplus Academy 28, Desert Pines 18

Basic 57, Silverado 13

Boulder City 20, Mater East 16

Desert Oasis 41, Liberty 26

Green Valley 30, Las Vegas 19

Palo Verde 22, Tech 15

Shadow Ridge 38, Centennial 8

Sloan Canyon 34, Democracy Prep 0

Virgin Valley 51, Doral Academy 0

Western 19, Eldorado 18

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal