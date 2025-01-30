Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action. Plus, a bowler rolled a 300 at the state tournament.

Basic shooting guard Mia Frias (12) struggles to keep hold of the ball as Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) leaps to capture it during a girls basketball game between Basic and Del Sol at Basic Academy Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Jaeden Alexander, Del Sol: The junior had 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Dragons’ 58-29 win over Pahrump Valley.

— KJ Washington, Eldorado: The freshman had 16 points and two assists to help the Firehawks roll to a 71-40 victory over Cristo Rey.

Girls basketball

— Tia Cleveland, Losee: The junior scored 19 points as the Lions cruised to a 75-4 win over Amplus Academy.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior racked up 23 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Wolves defeated Del Sol 51-38.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 27 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Rancho 63-38.

— Alexis Holliday, Canyon Springs: The senior posted seven points and four rebounds to help the Pioneers beat Durango 48-24.

— Neviah Nick, Liberty: The sophomore finished with 13 points in the Patriots’ 57-27 victory over Arbor View.

Flag football

— Aerith Sanchez, Eldorado: The sophomore carried 13 times for 201 yards and a touchdown to lead the Firehawks past Valley 20-16.

Boys bowling

— Leo Salcedo, Cheyenne: Rolled a perfect 300 in the first game of the Class 4A state individual tournament quarterfinals before cruising through his semifinal to earn a spot in Friday’s championship.

Scores

Boys basketball

Del Sol 58, Pahrump Valley 29

Democracy Prep 76, Virgin Valley 43

Eldorado 71, Cristo Rey 40

The Meadows 72, SLAM Academy 56

Girls basketball

Basic 51, Del Sol 38

Canyon Springs 48, Durango 24

Faith Lutheran 67, Palo Verde 41

Liberty 57, Arbor View 27

Losee 75, Amplus Academy 4

Sierra Vista 63, Rancho 38

Tech 32, Valley 28

Flag football

Eldorado 20, Valley 16

Mater East 30, Sloan Canyon 6

SLAM Academy 38, Moapa Valley 7

Virgin Valley 40, Boulder City 12

