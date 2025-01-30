Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football action. Plus, a bowler rolled a 300 at the state tournament.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
— Jaeden Alexander, Del Sol: The junior had 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Dragons’ 58-29 win over Pahrump Valley.
— KJ Washington, Eldorado: The freshman had 16 points and two assists to help the Firehawks roll to a 71-40 victory over Cristo Rey.
Girls basketball
— Tia Cleveland, Losee: The junior scored 19 points as the Lions cruised to a 75-4 win over Amplus Academy.
— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior racked up 23 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Wolves defeated Del Sol 51-38.
— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior scored 27 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Rancho 63-38.
— Alexis Holliday, Canyon Springs: The senior posted seven points and four rebounds to help the Pioneers beat Durango 48-24.
— Neviah Nick, Liberty: The sophomore finished with 13 points in the Patriots’ 57-27 victory over Arbor View.
Flag football
— Aerith Sanchez, Eldorado: The sophomore carried 13 times for 201 yards and a touchdown to lead the Firehawks past Valley 20-16.
Boys bowling
— Leo Salcedo, Cheyenne: Rolled a perfect 300 in the first game of the Class 4A state individual tournament quarterfinals before cruising through his semifinal to earn a spot in Friday’s championship.
Scores
Boys basketball
Del Sol 58, Pahrump Valley 29
Democracy Prep 76, Virgin Valley 43
Eldorado 71, Cristo Rey 40
The Meadows 72, SLAM Academy 56
Girls basketball
Basic 51, Del Sol 38
Canyon Springs 48, Durango 24
Faith Lutheran 67, Palo Verde 41
Liberty 57, Arbor View 27
Losee 75, Amplus Academy 4
Sierra Vista 63, Rancho 38
Tech 32, Valley 28
Flag football
Eldorado 20, Valley 16
Mater East 30, Sloan Canyon 6
SLAM Academy 38, Moapa Valley 7
Virgin Valley 40, Boulder City 12
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal