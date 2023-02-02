Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Nakalayah Fabello, Valley: The senior guard poured in 29 points to lead the Vikings to an 82-76 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Marcus Gomez, Las Vegas: The senior guard finished with 25 points as the Wildcats survived a last-minute scare to edge Green Valley 51-50.
Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior guard scored 27 points to help the Cougars defeat Foothill 75-62.
CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard racked up 42 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks to help the Rattlers roll past Western 81-41.
R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The junior forward scored a game-high 20 points to help the Rams defeat Sierra Vista 68-59.
Girls
Julia Carmichael, Boulder City: The junior guard scored 16 points in the Eagles’ 48-21 victory over Cadence.
Gabrielle De La Cruz, Coronado: The senior guard scored a team-high 11 points to lead the Cougars to a 43-27 victory over Foothill.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The junior led all scorers with 22 points as the Crusaders defeated Bishop Gorman 76-65.
Scores
Boys
Arbor View 75, Centennial 73
Boulder City 65, Cadence 54
Coronado 75, Foothill 62
Liberty 70, Desert Pines 51
Bishop Gorman 74, Faith Lutheran 61
Las Vegas 51, Green Valley 50
Legacy 66, Chaparral 43
Somerset-Losee 83, Equipo Academy 10
Mojave 81, Western 41
Rancho 68, Sierra Vista 59
Moapa Valley 39, Sky Pointe 28
Valley 82, Shadow Ridge 76
Girls
Boulder City 48, Cadence 21
Coronado 43, Foothill 27
Faith Lutheran 76, Bishop Gorman 65
Laughlin 43, Founders Academy 7