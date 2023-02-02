Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Las Vegas' Marcus Gomez (4) tries to drive past Green Valley's Scott Hammond (2) during the first half of a basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley: The senior guard poured in 29 points to lead the Vikings to an 82-76 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Marcus Gomez, Las Vegas: The senior guard finished with 25 points as the Wildcats survived a last-minute scare to edge Green Valley 51-50.

Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior guard scored 27 points to help the Cougars defeat Foothill 75-62.

CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard racked up 42 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks to help the Rattlers roll past Western 81-41.

R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The junior forward scored a game-high 20 points to help the Rams defeat Sierra Vista 68-59.

Girls

Julia Carmichael, Boulder City: The junior guard scored 16 points in the Eagles’ 48-21 victory over Cadence.

Gabrielle De La Cruz, Coronado: The senior guard scored a team-high 11 points to lead the Cougars to a 43-27 victory over Foothill.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The junior led all scorers with 22 points as the Crusaders defeated Bishop Gorman 76-65.

Scores

Boys

Arbor View 75, Centennial 73

Boulder City 65, Cadence 54

Coronado 75, Foothill 62

Liberty 70, Desert Pines 51

Bishop Gorman 74, Faith Lutheran 61

Las Vegas 51, Green Valley 50

Legacy 66, Chaparral 43

Somerset-Losee 83, Equipo Academy 10

Mojave 81, Western 41

Rancho 68, Sierra Vista 59

Moapa Valley 39, Sky Pointe 28

Valley 82, Shadow Ridge 76

Girls

Boulder City 48, Cadence 21

Coronado 43, Foothill 27

Faith Lutheran 76, Bishop Gorman 65

Laughlin 43, Founders Academy 7