Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Girls
Elenise Fotu, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists while helping the Spartans defeat Valley 69-33.
Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines: The junior logged 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks to help the Jaguars beat Arbor View 70-37.
Hailey Mannella, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 14 of her 27 points in the first quarter as the Diamondbacks beat Legacy 61-52.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard finished with 24 points as the Skyhawks overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Durango 48-45.
Tavara Swonger, SLAM Academy: The sophomore guard scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bulls past Eldorado 48-16.
Scores
Girls
Chaparral 41, Doral Academy 36
Desert Pines 70, Arbor View 37
Silverado 48, Durango 45
Bishop Gorman 66, Spring Valley 65
Coronado 53, Green Valley 35
Palo Verde 45, Mojave 11
Las Vegas 75, Cheyenne 19
Faith Lutheran 80, Shadow Ridge 42
SLAM Academy 48, Eldorado 16
Cimarron-Memorial 69, Valley 33
Sunrise Mountain 51, Western 35
Desert Oasis 61, Legacy 52