Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Shadow Ridge's Kelly Megown (4) and Faith Lutheran's Emma Herpin (33) fight for the loose ball during the second half of girls high school basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won 80-48. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Girls

Elenise Fotu, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists while helping the Spartans defeat Valley 69-33.

Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines: The junior logged 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks to help the Jaguars beat Arbor View 70-37.

Hailey Mannella, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 14 of her 27 points in the first quarter as the Diamondbacks beat Legacy 61-52.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard finished with 24 points as the Skyhawks overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Durango 48-45.

Tavara Swonger, SLAM Academy: The sophomore guard scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bulls past Eldorado 48-16.

Scores

Girls

Chaparral 41, Doral Academy 36

Desert Pines 70, Arbor View 37

Silverado 48, Durango 45

Bishop Gorman 66, Spring Valley 65

Coronado 53, Green Valley 35

Palo Verde 45, Mojave 11

Las Vegas 75, Cheyenne 19

Faith Lutheran 80, Shadow Ridge 42

SLAM Academy 48, Eldorado 16

Cimarron-Memorial 69, Valley 33

Sunrise Mountain 51, Western 35

Desert Oasis 61, Legacy 52