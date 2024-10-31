51°F
Wednesday’s playoff roundup: Gorman girls soccer advances

Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) and Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) chase an ...
Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) and Bishop Gorman midfielder Gianna Tomasello (4) chase an out of bounds ball during a high school soccer game between Bishop Gorman and Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2024 - 9:57 pm
 

Gianna Tomasello had a goal and two assists Wednesday to help second-seeded Bishop Gorman (18-4-1) roll to a 4-0 home victory over seventh-seeded Palo Verde (3-9-5) in the Class 5A state girls soccer quarterfinals.

Stephenie Hackett and Riley Rohr also scored goals for the Gaels, and goalkeeper Clara Estiandan had a save to earn the shutout.

Gorman will face Liberty in the semifinals Nov. 8 at a time and location to be determined.

— No. 3 Liberty 2, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 1: At Liberty, Ayva Jordan scored two goals, including the game-winner on a second-half penalty kick, as the Patriots rallied to beat the Mustangs.

— No. 1 Faith Lutheran 3, No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Faith Lutheran, Kloe Abdalla, Julia Anfinson and Kennedy Halter scored as the Crusaders (14-1-5) defeated the Spartans (3-12-3).

Faith Lutheran will face Coronado in the semifinals Nov. 8 at a time and location to be determined.

3A girls soccer

— No, 1M SLAM Academy 2, No. 2D Virgin Valley 1: At Heritage Park, the Bulls (13-3-1) edged the Bulldogs (11-3) in the Southern Region semifinals.

SLAM will play Equipo for the championship Saturday at Cristo Rey at a time to be determined.

— No. 1D Equipo 4, No. 2M Boulder City 2: At Mike Morgan Park, Briana Saguero had two goals and an assist to help the Yeti (24-3-2) rally from a 2-1 deficit for a victory over the Eagles (15-4-1).

Andrea Quintero and Zaylin De La Sancha also scored goals for Equipo.

4A girls volleyball

— No. 2L Legacy 3, No. 1S Cimarron-Memorial 2: At Cimarron-Memorial, Miy’Aja Diggs had 41 assists and 13 digs as the Longhorns (18-17) outlasted the Spartans (25-11) for a 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12 victory in a state quarterfinal.

Paradise Tupai added 14 digs and nine kills for Legacy, which plays Doral Academy in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Sunrise Mountain.

— No. 3L Doral Academy 3, No. 1M Spring Valley 2: At Spring Valley, the Dragons (15-9) outlasted the Grizzlies (20-15) for the win.

— No. 1L Durango 3, No. 2S Tech 0: At Durango, Angelina Guerrero recorded 11 kills, six digs and three aces to help the Trailblazers (24-10) defeat the Roadrunners 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.

Tech finished the season at 27-8.

Durango will play Rancho in the semifinals at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 8 at Sunrise Mountain.

— No. 1D Rancho 3, No. 2D Sky Pointe 1: At Rancho, the Rams (12-18) recovered from a slow start to defeat the Eagles 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12.

Skypoint finished the season at 16-14.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

